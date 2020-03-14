Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West, 6, Builds A Special ‘Quarantine’ House For Her Kim & Kanye Dolls

This doll house deserves an ‘Architectural Digest’ spread! Fans are marveling at North West’s creativity after the six-year-old designed a cardboard save haven for the doll-versions of her parents, Kim and Kanye.

No dolls are catching the coronavirus under North West’s watch! In response to the health pandemic, the six-year-old took self-quarantining to a whole new level by constructing a “quarantined” home for her dolls that were fashioned after her parents Kim Kardashian, 39, and Kanye West, 42. Kim revealed the cardboard home to her Instagram Story viewers on March 13, giving a tour of the spacious abode.

The Kim and Kanye dolls shared a table which displayed a bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, and the house even boasted a bed, cut-outs for windows and wall art (AKA, a drawing of cherries with North’s name underneath). “She made a quarantined section for Kim and Kanye…with windows, so we can look out,” Kim said in the video. The proud mother couldn’t help but laugh at her daughter’s architectural skills.

Fans were just as impressed with North’s creation. “Very creative awww 💓😃,” one fan wrote in the comments section of a Kardashian fan account. Another fan commented, “wow shes [sic] very clever.” What made this video even more adorable was the fact that North has been playing with the same dolls for over five years! The Kim and Kanye lookalikes made their first appearance in 2014, when Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of the toys from Celine’s Dolls on Instagram.

North wears many hats! In addition to being a mini architect, North is a performer as well. Kim and Kanye’s firstborn just put on her first ever live rap performance at Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris on March 2. Not only can she rap, but dance as well; her 10-month-old brother Psalm West looked on in awe as North danced to Anna Kendrick’s song from Trolls, “Get Back Up Again,” in a video shared on March 7! Leave it up to North to find a cure for the coronavirus, now.