‘KUWTK’: Kim Kardashian Cries With Pride After North West Sings At Kanye’s Fashion Show

North West made her singing debut at Paris Fashion Week during the Sept. 24 episode of ‘KUWTK’, and her mom, Kim Kardashian, was brought to tears over the performance!

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian took their daughters, North West and Penelope Disick, to Paris for Kanye West’s fashion show on the Sept. 24 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The show took place at the beginning of March, which was when the coronavirus was first hitting Europe hard. Out of precaution, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick decided not to attend the show, and Kim and Kourtney were on high alert throughout the trip.

The virus didn’t stop Kanye’s Yeezy show from happening, though. Tensions were high as Kim, Kourtney and the girls almost showed up late to the event, but they arrived just in time. However, Kim’s emotional roller coaster was far from over! At the last minute, Kanye took North backstage and set her up to sing during the show. Kim was super anxious as she watched the performance from the crowd, and she was even brought to tears as she beamed with pride at her little girl.

“I had no idea what the fashion show was going to look like in itself,” Kim explained in a confessional. “And when Kanye asked North, ‘Do you want to sing?’ the nerves that I have now….I mean, I see her at Sunday Service, but to do something on her own in front of all these people for the first time…she’s never even been up on a stage to practice! To see her up there, my nerves…I honestly start crying.”

She added that the tears were a mix of anxiousness and happiness. “I’m happy for her, but I’m so nervous for her,” Kim said. “I’m so proud at how confident she is. She obviously gets that from her dad. It just makes me so happy that she’s not afraid to try anything. That was so much fun for me to see. She’s fearless and I love that about her and I’m just such a proud mom.”

Kourtney was just as proud of her niece for the big debut. “With everything that’s been going on with coronavirus, I think it was just really so cool,” Kourt gushed. “Kanye was still able to do his show and then to see North have no fear and just get up there and do that was really, really cool.” It looks like we have a future star on our hands!