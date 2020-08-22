Kim Kardashian Bonds With North West, 7, On Paddleboarding Trip — Cute Pics

Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian & Mason Disick also popped up in Kim Kardashian’s latest post, seemingly snapped on their Colorado getaway!

Kim Kardashian, 39, shared a sweet bonding moment with daughter North West, 7! The mother-daughter duo were seen paddleboarding in Kim’s latest multi-photo post, shared to her Instagram account on Saturday, Aug. 22. North knelt in front of her mom on the large yellow board, rocking a swimsuit and a protective life jacket in the first picture. Doting mom Kim could be seen standing behind her eldest child, posing confidently with the black-and-blue paddle! She simply added a surfboard emoji as her caption.

North looked so cute as she kept her curly hair in braids, twinning with Kim for a day on the gorgeous lake. The SKIMS founder rocked a fitted black $486 wetsuit from 2XU for the activity, adding a yellow lifejacket and black Celine sunglasses ($460). She completed her look with a lightweight pair of Yeezy‘s uniquely designed algae-foam runners in white. The limited-edition shoes — which were released in June — originally retailed for $75, but have been reselling for hundreds of dollars in recent weeks.

In a second photo taken from afar, Kim can be seen kneeling on the board as a relaxed North stretches her legs out. While she didn’t tag a location, the lake was surrounded by gorgeous scenery, including a forest of trees and hills! In the last photo, her husband Kanye West, 43, made an appearance alongside two friends. The Watch The Throne rapper knelt next to Kim for the candid snap, rocking the same Yeezy foam sneakers and sporting a bright red hoodie.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and her son Mason, 10, joined the West’s for a lake day. Kim’s brother Rob Kardashian, 33, was loving the photos and added several arm-flexing emojis and blue hearts to the comments. “looks so fun,” and “how beautiful,” others commented, noting how scenic the lake is.

Kourtney recently shared several photos to her own page from a Colorado vacation, which showed her posing on a boat and in a luxe tent. “lake ya,” she captioned a pic from Aug. 17. sporting the same silver one-piece swimsuit in Kim’s photos, which she paired with a fitted pair of black leggings. Recently, we reported that Kim and Kanye were enjoying some family time in the state. “The kids love camping and being outside in nature is very healing for everyone so Colorado is perfect for that,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.