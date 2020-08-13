Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spend Family Vacation Focusing On Their 4 Kids — He Is ‘Most Happy’ With Them

After Kanye West caused a storm on Twitter, the Yeezy owner embarked on a family getaway. HollywoodLife learned what was ‘the main point of this trip.’

After drama hit Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in July, the spouses bounced back with a family vacation at the beginning of August. This was Kim’s idea, we’ve learned! “Kanye is the most happy when he’s with his kids [North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 1] and they absolutely love being with him. So, Kim felt like a family vacation would be the best for all of them and she’s very happy they went,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

The family of six reportedly enjoyed a seaside getaway in the Dominican Republic, and were seen touching down in Miami, FL on Aug. 9. They’ve since headed in the direction of the Rocky Mountains, continuing the family vacation in Colorado! “The kids love camping and being outside in nature is very healing for everyone so Colorado is perfect for that,” our source adds.

However, the main point of this trip wasn’t for Kim and Kanye to focus on one another, after Kanye tweeted that he’s been trying to “get divorced” on July 22 (the message is now deleted). Rather, “the purpose of this trip is to make some happy family memories,” our source reveals — “that is the focus for Kim.”

It looks like Kim’s plan worked! Kanye was all smiles in a video taken amid the big getaway (seen above), in which he jumped out of a golf cart and had a “Friday” dance party with North! Even Kim couldn’t help but laugh at her husband and daughter’s dance moves.

Before making all these fun memories, though, Kanye had fans worried when he broke down in tears and claimed that he and Kim almost considered aborting their first child, North, at his first presidential campaign rally on July 19. A few days afterwards, he made even more claims on Twitter (many of which have been deleted): the owner of Yeezy accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of trying to “lock” him up. Kanye made the same allegation against Kim, writing, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter.

I did not cover her like she has covered https://t.co/A2FwdMu0YU Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

Kanye later made a public apology to Kim for “going public with something that was a private matter,” while Kim addressed her husband’s Bipolar disorder in an honest Instagram Story post. The couple then reunited in Wyoming, where Kim was photographed crying while having a deep conversation with Kanye on July 27. Thankfully, they appear to be working through the drama now!