Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Spend Family Vacation Focusing On Their 4 Kids — He Is ‘Most Happy’ With Them

Kylie Jenner flashes her toned tummy with Stormi on her hip one day after Met-Gala 2019, Travis Scott was right behind them while they head to the private airport. Pictured: Stormi Webster,Kylie Jenner,Travis Scott Ref: SPL5087329 070519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Saint West, Chicago West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: NO PRINT ** Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive back in Miami after spending time in Dominican Republic with their whole family. This trip apparently was a last effort for Kim and Kanye to patch things up over their strained relationship since Kanye's recent Presidential bid and random tweets. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: SBMF / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian Hit the Beach as they Babysit North and Saint While Kim Jets Off to Wyoming with Kanye. 27 Jul 2020 Pictured: Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Penelope Disick. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA691192_031.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 68 Photos.
After Kanye West caused a storm on Twitter, the Yeezy owner embarked on a family getaway. HollywoodLife learned what was ‘the main point of this trip.’

After drama hit Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in July, the spouses bounced back with a family vacation at the beginning of August. This was Kim’s idea, we’ve learned! “Kanye is the most happy when he’s with his kids [North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 1] and they absolutely love being with him. So, Kim felt like a family vacation would be the best for all of them and she’s very happy they went,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West
Kim Kardashian is seen arriving in Miami with her kids North, Saint and Chicago on Aug. 9, 2020. Kanye West and Psalm are not pictured here. (Backgrid)

The family of six reportedly enjoyed a seaside getaway in the Dominican Republic, and were seen touching down in Miami, FL on Aug. 9. They’ve since headed in the direction of the Rocky Mountains, continuing the family vacation in Colorado! “The kids love camping and being outside in nature is very healing for everyone so Colorado is perfect for that,” our source adds.

However, the main point of this trip wasn’t for Kim and Kanye to focus on one another, after Kanye tweeted that he’s been trying to “get divorced” on July 22 (the message is now deleted). Rather, “the purpose of this trip is to make some happy family memories,” our source reveals — “that is the focus for Kim.”

It looks like Kim’s plan worked! Kanye was all smiles in a video taken amid the big getaway (seen above), in which he jumped out of a golf cart and had a “Friday” dance party with North! Even Kim couldn’t help but laugh at her husband and daughter’s dance moves.

Before making all these fun memories, though, Kanye had fans worried when he broke down in tears and claimed that he and Kim almost considered aborting their first child, North, at his first presidential campaign rally on July 19. A few days afterwards, he made even more claims on Twitter (many of which have been deleted): the owner of Yeezy accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of trying to “lock” him up. Kanye made the same allegation against Kim, writing, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Kanye later made a public apology to Kim for “going public with something that was a private matter,” while Kim addressed her husband’s Bipolar disorder in an honest Instagram Story post. The couple then reunited in Wyoming, where Kim was photographed crying while having a deep conversation with Kanye on July 27. Thankfully, they appear to be working through the drama now!