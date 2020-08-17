North West clearly has her dad’s musical talents. Kim Kardashian filmed her 7-year-old singing along to Kanye’s Sunday Service on Aug. 16, and she’s got vocal chops!

North West, 7, was really feeling the music during Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Wyoming on Aug. 16. While standing near mom Kim Kardashian, 39, North showed off her amazing voice (in the fourth video below) by singing “Lift Up Your Voices” along with her dad and his Sunday Service choir. “Sing it, Northie,” Kim says in her Instagram Story as she filmed her daughter.

North is a natural performer, just like her parents. She notably performed solo on the runway during Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in March 2020. In Wyoming, North was dressed in a matching orange shirt and pants, just like Kanye and the entire Sunday Service choir. She was joined by her adorable siblings — Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick’s son, Reign, 5, was in Wyoming as well spending the Sunday with his cousins.

At one point, Kim filmed North, Saint, and Reign dancing along with the Sunday Service choir. North also tried giving her little sister Chicago a piggyback ride in the Wyoming field during the service. After a while, Chicago ended up on the ground!

Despite the recent drama in their relationship and Kanye’s wild Twitter rants, which included him tweeting about divorcing Kim and more, Kim supported her husband at his first Sunday Service event since the coronavirus pandemic began. Kanye and his choir performed without an audience for safety reasons. Kim also stressed on her Instagram story that the health and safety of the choir was a “top priority” for Kanye and his team.

“For anyone wondering, Kanye’s team took every precaution to ensure the choir’s health and safety which is always top priority,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. “It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting.”