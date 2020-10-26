How Kim Kardashian Truly Feels About Turning 40 & What She Has Planned For Her Future

Kim Kardashian has already achieved so much both personally and professionally. Turning 40 has made her set even bigger goals for the next 10 years.

Worldwide fame, a near billion dollar fortune, four gorgeous kids and successful business brands…Kim Kardashian has got it all as she hit her milestone 40th birthday on Oct. 21. But the high achiever has even bigger goals for the mark she hopes to leave on society during her next 10 years. “Kim’s heart is in the work she’s doing with prison reform and her goals for this next decade really center around the work she wants to do to make changes to the laws. This decade will be all about creating her legacy,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Though she didn’t go to college or law school, Kim has been studying via apprenticeship to become a lawyer and is aiming to take the California Bar Exam in 2022. It is one of the most difficult legal tests in the nation, but the KKW Beauty founder wants to become an even more powerful advocate for prison reform and justice as an actual attorney at law.

Kim is already a successful businesswoman, showing off her entrepreneurial skills with both KKW Beauty and her solutionwear/loungewear brand SKIMS. “She’s very proud of all she has accomplished with her brand. She has a lot of big plans in store for SKIMS and KKW Beauty. You can expect her to continue to expand and grow because she truly loves creating. But what really satisfies her soul is making a difference in peoples’ lives,” our insider continues.

With a plate so full, Kim still intends to be just as much of a hands-on mom to her four kids North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 1, with husband Kanye West, 43. As her family’s E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end in early 2021 after 20 seasons, Kim plans to spend more time with her husband and children in places like Kanye’s beloved Wyoming ranch.

“Kim also plans to take more personal time, more time with her kids and family. They are all growing up so fast and she wants to be able to soak it all in. Spending time with them out of the spotlight and away from L.A. is going to be even more of a priority in the next decade,” our source adds, telling us that Kim will also be keeping fans mesmerized with her perfect hourglass curves.

“She’s in the best shape of her life right now, that was very much a goal that she wanted to hit for the big 4-0 and she smashed it. But she isn’t going to let up. She’s planning to continue to train just as hard,” our insider explains about how Kim’s bod will remain just as killer as the years go by. The KUWTK star showed off her to die for body in a series of Instagram photos on Oct. 26, which were taken during her five day birthday celebration. While wearing a skimpy nude colored bikini, Kim proudly boasted, “This is 40!”

Kim has completely embraced turning 40, which is wasn’t always the case. “Forty-years-old. At one point it was something she thought she was going to dread and here we are and she has a beautiful family, success that only a few can obtain and pretty much her entire life ahead of her,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She loves being 40 and healthy, as she has learned so much about herself. If she could stay 40 forever that would be her biggest wish, because now as she goes on to other avenues in her life, she wants to be this age and this health to enjoy it as much as she is able,” the insider adds.