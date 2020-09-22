Amid marital drama with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian had a cupcake party filled with smiles and kisses with their children Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1!

Kim Kardashian, 39, had the sweetest kitchen party with her three youngest children! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star treated her guests of honor — Chicago, 2, Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1 — with frosted chocolate cupcakes, which was a hit with the party crowd. The trio of siblings had the cutest reactions in a series of videos that Kim filmed of their cupcake feast, which she posted to her Instagram Story on Sept. 21!

Chicago couldn’t stop smiling as she bobbed her head side to side while enjoying her cupcake by Kim, who gave her little one kisses on the cheek. “You’re such a cutie,” Kim gushed. Saint also jumped in front of the camera for another video, and smiled wide by his little sister! Finally, Psalm got the spotlight, who remained cool and composed amid the dessert festivities while rocking a baby-sized gold bracelet.

Despite the happy cupcake gathering, Kim is dealing with marital problems with her husband and the father of her children, Kanye West. The drama began when Kanye made a number of alarming statements in July, like when he claimed that Kim had considered having an abortion while pregnant with their firstborn, North West, and when he tweeted that he tried to “get divorced” after Kim’s “prison reform” meeting with Meek Mill.

Kanye later apologized, and the Yeezy boss even took Kim and their kids on vacations in the Dominican Republic and Colorado in August. However, Kanye was back to posting headline-making tweets by September, such as a video of himself appearing to pee on his Grammy Award, and a message directed at North that read, “NORTHY I AM GOING TO WAR AND PUTTING MY LIFE ON THE LINE AND IF I AM MURDERED DON’T EVER LET WHITE MEDIA TELL YOU I WASNT A GOOD MAN… WHEN PEOPLE THREATEN TO TAKE YOU OUT OF MY LIFE JUST KNOW I LOVE YOU.”

Amid this Twitter drama, a source close to Kim EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “It’s very sad and embarrassing to her and the entire family what is happening. She wants Kanye to take better care of himself, but she can’t make him. She truly loves Kanye, but you can see it’s taking a toll on her. Half the time he won’t answer the phone and she doesn’t know where he is, so she worries.”

When it comes to where their six-year marriage currently stands, another source EXCLUSIVELY told us, “As far as the future, she’s still weighing all options, but she doesn’t want to leave Kanye at a time when he’s struggling.”