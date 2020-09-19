Kim Kardashian: Why This Is A ‘Really Tough Time For Her’ After Kanye West’s ‘Embarrassing’ Twitter Storm

Kim Kardashian feels ‘very stuck’ as the world continues to watch husband Kanye West’s Twitter outbursts & feels she ‘can’t control him.’

Kim Kardashian, 39, is struggling amidst husband Kanye West‘s recent Twitter storms. “This is a really tough time for Kim. She feels very stuck right now because the whole world is watching her relationship with Kanye play out,” an insider close to the KKW Beauty founder spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She hates that it has to happen so publicly and has tried everything to get him help and to stay off social media, but she can’t control him,” they added.

Drama aside, Kanye’s health maintains a priority for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “It’s very sad and embarrassing to her and the entire family what is happening. She wants Kanye to take better care of himself, but she can’t make him,” the source explained. “She truly loves Kanye, but you can see it’s taking a toll on her. Half the time he won’t answer the phone and she doesn’t know where he is, so she worries.”

After Kanye tweeted that he wanted to “divorce” Kim following her meeting about “prison reform” with Meek Mill — as well as his comments that they almost aborted their daughter North, 7 — Kim took to social media with a message of support. “She feels she’s tried everything to intervene,” the insider went on, noting that the couple’s kids North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1 — are top of mind. “The kids are young enough to not see what’s happening and she’s thankful for that. Especially since they are home and not at school right now, she doesn’t have to worry as much about them hearing or seeing things. She never wants them to see some of the things he’s said. Her number one priority is those kids always and forever,” they revealed.

I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

The Yeezy designer has once again taken to Twitter to share a series of bizarre messages, including that he wanted to help Taylor Swift, 30, get her masters back following drama with his manager Scooter Braun. “I’M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK. SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND,” Kanye wrote on Sept. 18. Just two days prior, he posted video of himself urinating on a Grammy award, seemingly as a way of showing he wants to be released from recording contracts his label, Universal Music Group, and publisher, Sony/ATV Music Publishing. “Trust me…I WONT STOP,” the Watch The Throne rapper said.

WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS 🤣 JUST KIDDING … I LOVE DRAKE TOO … ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Amidst Kanye’s recent rants, Kim appears to be busier than ever promoting her latest fragrance collaborations with sisters Khloe Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41. The trio released the Diamonds II collection earlier this week, featuring an emerald-toned fragrance by Kim, a blue sapphire one inspired by Khloe, and a red ruby for Kourtney. The sisters looked so glam in gorgeous two-piece silk gowns in the campaign. In addition to her latest drop, the SKIMS founder also spent a day with longtime BFF Paris Hilton, 39, where the pair recreated an iconic look from the 2000s.