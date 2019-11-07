Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Stun In Tight Bodysuits & Curly Hair For New KKW Fragrance Launch

The Kardashian sisters teamed up to launch a new collection of fragrances for Kim’s KKW Fragrance collection & the girls look flawless in the campaign photos!

Kim Kardashian, 39, is constantly collaborating with other celebs or family for her KKW Fragrance brand, but the two people she has never collaborated with are her very own sisters Kourtney, 40, and Khloe, 35, – until now. The sisters just launched the Diamond Collection which includes three different fragrances, one for each of the girls. Kim’s fragrance is Diamond, Kourtney’s is Pink Diamond, and Khloe’s is Yellow Diamond. Each of the perfumes comes in a jewel-shaped bottle, which are super luxurious, of course. Not only is the new collection fabulous, but all three sisters also look drop-dead-gorgeous in the campaign photos.

In the latest ad, all of the girls look identical while wearing a skintight long-sleeve turtleneck in the color of each of their fragrances, while holding a massive bottle of their perfumes. As for their hair, they all chose to keep their long locks down in super voluminous loose waves while the wind blew it off their faces. While the girls look flawless in the photos, Khloe looks completely unrecognizable and it’s probably due to the fact that she dyed her hair a dark brown for the shoot.

Khloe’s hair was dyed a dark brown by the Kardashians’ longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton. He shared a photo of Khloe writing, “We took Khloe brunette for this shoot. This hair isn’t the most easy to pull of but when it’s right it’s [fire flame emoji]. Bringing back the bounce for 2020.”

Chris shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, exactly how he achieved Khloe’s look. “Kim and I decided that Khloe should be brunette because it was the sisters together and it would look more cohesive. I used a half-inch curling iron and curled it in different directions and pinned it to set it and get that real intense spring. I then used a Mason Pearson brush to brush out the curls. Some people are afraid to brush curly hair, but you shouldn’t be. The key to this look is not closing the face out by having it fall to the face. So, I made sure the hair was open around the face. That was super important to me.”

“The cool brunette is a great way of showing the new brown. I am always looking for ways to reinvent brown. They always tend to turn red, so I worked really hard to create a new brown that didn’t go red. The cool ash chocolate brown is the new brown.” Chris also wants everyone to know, “These looks aren’t just for the rich and famous,” and you can learn exactly how he achieved these looks and more when you sign up for his master class on November 23 in New York City.”

The new KKW Fragrance Diamond Collection will officially launch on November 8 at 12pm PST on KKWFragrance.com, with each perfume retailing for $40.