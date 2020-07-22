Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West In 1st Statement On Tweets: ‘His Words’ Don’t ‘Align’ With ‘Intentions’

After another night of shocking tweets from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian responded with an emotional statement saying she ‘supports’ her ‘complicated’ husband.

Kim Kardashian released an emotional statement on July 22 following husband Kanye West‘s latest tweetstorm, in which he claimed that he wanted to divorce his wife of six years ,and called Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un.” Despite his controversial tweets, which have now been deleted, Kim says that she is standing behind her husband, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim began her statement, which was both posted to her Instagram story and released by her rep. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” Kim continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.

“Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.

She concluded her passionate statement by writing, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Kim’s statement comes after Kanye West tweeted a string of messages directed at his in-laws. Following his lengthy Twitter storm on the evening of July 20, Kanye tweeted the next evening that “They [Kim and Kris] tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me.” Kanye also alleged that he has been “trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform.'”

The rapper continued to tweet, saying “This my lady tweet of the night… Kris Jong-Un.” Before ending his Twitter-spree, Kanye added that “Kriss [sic] and Kim put out a statement without my approval…that’s not what a wife do. White Supremacy.” The latest batch of tweets have brought on further concern from fans who have witnessed Kanye’s troubling statements.

Prior to his claims of wanting to divorce Kim, Kanye’s July 20 tweets alleged that “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out [the 2017 psychological horror film directed by Jordan Peele] because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.” The since-deleted batch of tweets also stated Kris and the family “tried to lock [Kanye] up.”

The “Famous” rapper also tweeted screenshots allegedly from his iPhone, where he asked Kris if she was “still avoiding my calls.” The bevy of worrisome tweets followed Kanye’s very first campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on July 19. The rally saw Kanye become increasingly emotional and breakdown in tears in front of a crowd as he described how he nearly “almost killed” his now seven-year-old daughter, North West, by way of abortion after he and his wife learned they were expecting their first child.

“Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” Kanye said in a video that has now gone viral. Kanye even tweeted about the moment during his early July 21, late July 20 tweets. “I put my life on my God that Norths mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God I’m at the ranch … come and get me.” To reiterate, HollywoodLife has yet to confirm if these aforementioned tweets were written by Kanye.

Fans have become increasingly concerned by Kanye’s online behavior, especially considering that the Grammy-winning rapper has been forthcoming about his 2018 diagnosis with bipolar disorder. Even comedian and friend, Dave Chappelle, made the decision to fly out to see Kanye and “check on him” on July 21. Kim addressed Kanye’s diagnosis in a May 2019 interview with Vogue, saying, “For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is.” Along with North, the couple share son Saint West, 4, daughter Chicago West, 2, and son Psalm West, 1.