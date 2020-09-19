Kim Kardashian & Paris Hilton Prove They’re Still BFFs As They Recreate A Look From The ‘2000s’

Paris Hilton gushed her ‘love’ for Kim Kardashian and declared they ‘invented the 2000’s’ with this glam TikTok. Kim even whipped out the Louis Vuitton Miroir Alma GM bags they used to tote in all their paparazzi photos!

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, both 39, brought us right back to the glory days of the 2000’s in one TikTok. On Sept. 18, Paris shared a clip of herself taking a selfie video with Kim, who was rocking a pair of gigantic tinted sunglasses that she has owned since the “early 2000’s” — maybe even 1999. “What year is it?,” Kim asks in her vintage shades, and Paris responds using the rich girl voice that she masterminded for The Simple Life. “2000’s,” Paris says, who was twinning in a beige outfit with Kim.

“Invented the 2000’s,” Paris captioned the clip, adding, “Love you #KimKardashian.” Kim and Paris were catching up on Friday, and Kim posted even more videos of their reunion on her Instagram Story! “We’re just hanging out, just a fun day, me and Paris,” Kim explained in one video, and even gave her BFF’s new documentary that came out on Sept. 14, This Is Paris, a shout-out. “If you haven’t seen her documentary on youtube, you should check it out,” Kim insisted.

In other video, Kim noted their contrasting brunette and blonde hairstyles — which have remained the same all these years later — saying, “We’re like opposite twins!” Paris agreed, gushing, “I know, I love it.” Kim was feeling especially nostalgic, because for another video, the SKIMS owner brought out her and Paris’s BFF bags that they were often seen carrying in paparazzi photos from the 2000’s.

The bags were none other than the metallic gold and silver Louis Vuitton Miroir Alma GM bags — to get an idea of their value, the same bag in a slightly used condition is currently selling for $3,420 on What Goes Around Comes Around. “So of course if I’m hanging out with Paris today, we need to carry our favorite bags. These bags have been in our lives for a very long time and they mean so much to us,” Kim explained.

Long before Kim ran a beauty and shapewear empire, in addition to starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she ran a closet organizing business for A-list clientele. One of her clients was none other than Paris! They soon became BFFs and party pals, and although they drifted apart by the late 2000’s, there have still been reunions here and there (like Friday’s hangout).

Paris dropped by the Kardashian Christmas Eve party in 2018, and Kim’s husband Kanye West even shared a video of the iconic duo going snow sledding. “Bff,” the Yeezy founder wrote over the clip, making it clear that the 2000’s queens were still close in the 2010’s! Kim even made a cameo in Paris’s “Best Friend’s A–” music video that dropped in May of 2019, and in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired around that time, Kim admitted, “[Paris] literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that.” Kim, along with Kourtney Kardashian, also attended Paris’s 39th birthday party at the Slivington Manor in Beverly Hills in Feb. 2020.