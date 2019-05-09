Kim Kardashian Starring In Paris Hilton’s New Music Video: Why It Was ‘Important’ To Have Her There
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have proved once again that they’re back to being besties after years of distance thanks to a new music video. Paris made sure to include her childhood BFF in the shoot.
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, 38, were best pals for years before drifting apart. But they’ve grown so close once again, as Kim, 38, is making a cameo in Paris’ new music video for her latest single. “Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian truly are best friends as it was really important for Paris to have Kim involved in her new music video for ‘Best Friends Ass.’ Paris sent Kim the song and she loved it and loved the idea of being in the music video. They both planned on wearing matching iconic silver mail chain dresses. Paris and Kim were so cute together, laughing, smiling, holding hands and having the best time. They both looked stunning and hotter than ever! It was truly iconic to see.” a source on the set of the video tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
“The scene in the music video is a surreal shot of Kim standing frozen like a Greek Goddess statue in a glowing corridor surrounded by shirtless male models painted in glitter who are also frozen. Paris walks over to her, she comes to life as Paris whispers into her ear,” the insider continues. The pair was spotted on set together on May 2 outside Hollywood’s Nightingale Plaza club.