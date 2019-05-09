Kim Kardashian Starring In Paris Hilton’s New Music Video: Why It Was ‘Important’ To Have Her There

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian have proved once again that they’re back to being besties after years of distance thanks to a new music video. Paris made sure to include her childhood BFF in the shoot.

Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, 38, were best pals for years before drifting apart. But they’ve grown so close once again, as Kim, 38, is making a cameo in Paris’ new music video for her latest single. “Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian truly are best friends as it was really important for Paris to have Kim involved in her new music video for ‘Best Friends Ass.’ Paris sent Kim the song and she loved it and loved the idea of being in the music video. They both planned on wearing matching iconic silver mail chain dresses. Paris and Kim were so cute together, laughing, smiling, holding hands and having the best time. They both looked stunning and hotter than ever! It was truly iconic to see.” a source on the set of the video tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The scene in the music video is a surreal shot of Kim standing frozen like a Greek Goddess statue in a glowing corridor surrounded by shirtless male models painted in glitter who are also frozen. Paris walks over to her, she comes to life as Paris whispers into her ear,” the insider continues. The pair was spotted on set together on May 2 outside Hollywood’s Nightingale Plaza club.

Kim and Paris have known each other since they were little girls. They both really admire and respect each other. They are both power house business women running their empires and they love supporting each other,” the source continues. “Fans have been commenting and noticing that the two OG Queens have been spending a lot of time together since they sledded together down the snow-covered mountain at Kim ’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Party. The girls have been spending a lot of time together, especially as of recent Paris ’ birthday party at Club Paris at her house, Kourtney’s birthday party then Kim ’s baby shower and Travis Scott’s birthday bash the next night.” andknown each other since they were little girls. They bothadmire and respect each other. They are both power house business women running their empires and they love supporting each other,” the source continues. “Fansbeen commenting and noticing that the two OG Queensbeen spending a lot of time together since they sledded together down the snow-covered mountain at’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Party. The girlsbeen spending a lot of time together, especially as of recent as they were together at’ birthday party at Clubathouse,’s birthday party then’s baby shower and’s birthday bash the next night.”

“Paris and the producers Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike who she produced the track with thought that it would be the perfect idea to have the most infamous ass in the world in their music video,” the insider explains “There is also cameos from other social media influencers such as Nikita Dragun, Juanpa Zurita, Chuck Liddell, Derrick Barry (Britney Spears impersonator) Nicole English, Olivia Pierson, Larsa Pippen, Natalie Halcro, Carrington Durham, Kirill Bichutsky and many more. It’s going to be epic!” We can’t wait to see it!