Kim Kardashian Looks Groovy In 60’s Inspired Burberry Bikini Worth $520 — See Pic

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share a snapshot of herself sitting and posing in a mirror while showing off a flattering light blue and black high-waisted bikini.

Kim Kardashian, 39, was a gorgeous sight to see in one of her latest Instagram photos! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared a selfie that showed her sitting on her knees while in front of a mirror in what appeared to be her closet. She wore a Burberry blue and black bikini that is selling for a whopping $520 on the company’s website and looks like it’s straight out of the 1960s with a high waist band.

The mother-of-three also had some of her long straight dark locks tied up while the rest hung down on her shoulders in the pic, which is also similar to the way many women in the 1960s wore their hair. Although she didn’t caption the post, it sill made a lasting impression and proved that the her beauty is timeless and can represent any era well!

Kim is known for often showing off various bikinis so her latest photo only adds to the many eye-catching ones we’ve seen over the years. From classic black and white choices to sexy patterned pieces, she is now stranger to embracing all kinds of styles and we always love seeing it! Even quarantine can’t stop her from going places to take in the sun and wear another swimsuit.

Kim Kardashian and two of her kids walk on a beach during a previous outing.

One of our favorite bikinis Kim wore this year is a maroon one that she showed off during a beach stroll in May. It was a two piece from Hunza G. and she rocked it while also wearing matching sunglasses and long dangling earrings. The popular lady also had her hair tied back in a bun and was the perfect representation of cool and sexy.

Now that we’re in the last few weeks of summer, we’re hoping to see more stylish bikini pics from Kim before the weather cools down. We can always count on her to inspire others with all kinds of outfits and swimwear!