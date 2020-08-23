Kim Kardashian: Her Plans To Keep Working On Prison Reform In D.C. ‘No Matter Who Is President’
Kim Kardashian is continuing to take her law studies ‘extremely seriously’ & intends to keep working with the White House on prison reform, regardless of who is President.
Fresh off a family vacation, Kim Kardashian, 39, is is back to studying for her law degree. “Kim is taking her legal studies extremely seriously now that she’s back in town…[her studies] are all she’s talking about,” an insider close to the KKW Beauty founder spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The source went on to confirm that she’s been filming with her BFF Jonathan Cheban, 46, where the pair also discussed her studies, which include 18 hours of supervised study weekly. As she’s previously said, Kim will study for four years before she takes the bar exam in 2022.
While Kim grew up close to her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, she made the decision to begin studying after becoming an advocate for prison reform. Since, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been responsible for freeing several prisoners through lobbying at the White House — which she intends to keep doing whether Donald Trump remains as President, or Joe Biden is elected to the role. “She’s saying that no matter who is president, she is planning on working closely with them in DC to fight criminal justice and prison reform,” the insider said.
“She doesn’t care who’s in office for her to work with, she just wants to really help people and do the right thing and she feels she can work with anybody. She knows she has the power to do that,” they went on, also revealing that Kim could get a home in the country’s capital. “This is something that’s really important to her and friends are even saying that they could see her getting a place in DC to be closer to doing her work,” they said, noting friends “could even could see her running for some kind of office with the drive she has right now. This is no joke for Kim and she’s throwing everything she has into this.”
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️
Kim has been working closely with her mentors, lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who are part of Oakland, California prison reform group #Cut50. The two women made an appearance in her documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, where she detailed her advocacy work. For example, the 39-year-old worked tirelessly to help free Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for allegedly working as a “phone mule” for Memphis drug dealers. Alice later appeared in a SKIMS campaign that included women from all walks of life, including her sisters, childhood best friend Allison Statter, and more.