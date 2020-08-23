Kim Kardashian: Her Plans To Keep Working On Prison Reform In D.C. ‘No Matter Who Is President’

Kim Kardashian is continuing to take her law studies ‘extremely seriously’ & intends to keep working with the White House on prison reform, regardless of who is President.

Fresh off a family vacation, Kim Kardashian, 39, is is back to studying for her law degree. “Kim is taking her legal studies extremely seriously now that she’s back in town…[her studies] are all she’s talking about,” an insider close to the KKW Beauty founder spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The source went on to confirm that she’s been filming with her BFF Jonathan Cheban, 46, where the pair also discussed her studies, which include 18 hours of supervised study weekly. As she’s previously said, Kim will study for four years before she takes the bar exam in 2022.

While Kim grew up close to her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian, she made the decision to begin studying after becoming an advocate for prison reform. Since, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been responsible for freeing several prisoners through lobbying at the White House — which she intends to keep doing whether Donald Trump remains as President, or Joe Biden is elected to the role. “She’s saying that no matter who is president, she is planning on working closely with them in DC to fight criminal justice and prison reform,” the insider said.

“She doesn’t care who’s in office for her to work with, she just wants to really help people and do the right thing and she feels she can work with anybody. She knows she has the power to do that,” they went on, also revealing that Kim could get a home in the country’s capital. “This is something that’s really important to her and friends are even saying that they could see her getting a place in DC to be closer to doing her work,” they said, noting friends “could even could see her running for some kind of office with the drive she has right now. This is no joke for Kim and she’s throwing everything she has into this.”

Kim has been working closely with her mentors, lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, who are part of Oakland, California prison reform group #Cut50. The two women made an appearance in her documentary Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, where she detailed her advocacy work. For example, the 39-year-old worked tirelessly to help free Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for allegedly working as a “phone mule” for Memphis drug dealers. Alice later appeared in a SKIMS campaign that included women from all walks of life, including her sisters, childhood best friend Allison Statter, and more.