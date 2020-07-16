Kim Kardashian Shares Trick For Getting Bigger Lips Without Surgery On Instagram 

Kim Kardashian took to social media on Wednesday to share a mini lip tutorial of how she gets her ‘defined’ pout using KKW Beauty products! Watch Kim’s step-by-step process to get nude, plump lips!

Kim Kardashian shared a mini beauty tutorial just in time for the weekend! The KKW Beauty founder, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on July 14 to reveal how she gets the perfect nude lip — using her own products, of course. Kim filmed herself at home using “amazing” KKW Lip Liner in the shade 2.5 to make her lips “really defined.”

After that, Kim used KKW Beauty Lip Gloss in shade 1.5, which the mom of four dubbed as “the best lip glosses, you guys.” Kim slowly colored her lips with the nude shade, which was clearly lighter than her liner — something the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star purposely did to make the lines of her lips stand out.

Next, Kim took the same KKW Beauty Lip Liner in 1.5 to go over the lines of her lips. She did that to ensure that the gloss didn’t blend with her liner. Kim’s next video showed her putting on her KKW Beauty Lip Gloss in 2.5 once more — this time in better light, just to demonstrate the color more vividly.

The rest of Kim’s look was done by two of her go-to glam squad members, makeup artist Ariel and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero. She tagged both of their Instagram accounts in her post, and encouraged fans to bug them with beauty questions. Ariel, who is also Kylie Jenner‘s makeup artist, gave Kim a light brown eye with long lashes and bronzed skin. Meanwhile, Jesus styled a long, tight ponytail braid in her hair with delicately laid edges.

On the day after Kim shared her trick to defined lips, she also revealed that she switched her KKW Beauty Concealer shade from No. 7 to No. 8. During a separate glam session, she revealed her other go-to products from her beauty brand — KKW Beauty Baking Powder in shade No. 1, and KKW Beauty Brightening Powder in shade No. 2.

Kim explained that she uses her dual-ended brush to bake around her contour lines on her cheeks, as well as the sides of her nose. She also added that she uses her brightening powder under her eyes. As for the order in which she applies these products? — “Conceal, bake, [then] brighten,” she noted.