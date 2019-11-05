25 Concealers That Will Cover Up Your Bags From Daylight Savings

Now that Daylight Savings Time is officially here, our skin is being affected & we rounded up the best concealers that will cover up your under-eye bags in no time!

Daylight Savings Time occurred on November 3 and even though we “gained” an hour of sleep, our bodies are still seriously screwed up from the time difference. It’s now getting darker earlier, which makes us sleepy and super confused. To save you from the under-eye bags that have ensued, we rounded up all of the best new concealers that will cover up any dark circle or imperfection, quickly and easily.

Some of our favorites include the Beauty Bakerie Instabake 3 in 1 Concealer which acts as skincare as it’s formulated with water-binding cassava which brings hydration to your sensitive under-eye area. Another multi-purpose product is the Nudestix Tinted Cover which is perfect for on-the-go because it’s a concealer and foundation in one. Plus, it’s super buildable so you can add it to your skin as desired and it comes in 15 universal shades.

Another great concealer that’s also good for your skin is the Doll 10 Hydralux Concealer which acts as your eye cream, color corrector and concealer. It’s formulated with Vitamin E, Aloe Vera and Passion Flower Extract which provides nutrients to your skin. The First Aid Beauty Hello FAB Bendy Avocado Concealer is formulated with avocado oil, caffeine, and Tremella Fuciformis Sporocarp Extract, which allows this flexible concealer to hide even the worst dark circles while hydrating your complexion.

No matter what type of concealer you’re looking for – whether it’s liquid, powder, or cream, there’s something for everyone, including all different skin tones, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!