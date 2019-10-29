24 Blush & Face Palettes That Are Perfect For Fall

It’s time to say goodbye to all of the light makeup you wore over the summer & hello to darker shades now that it’s fall & we rounded up the best palettes for your face that will warm up your look!

Fall makeup is all about the darker shades but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your gorgeous glow. With the new season comes all new products and some of our favorite brands have gorgeous face and cheek palettes that are perfect for fall and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above. One of our favorite products is the stila Convertible Color, which is a lipstick that doubles as a blush so you can have extra room in your makeup bag and always look flushed on the go. Another one of our favorite two-in-one products is the Kosas Cosmetics Blush Intensities, which are duos that come in different intensities and they have one blush and one highlighter so you can save room in your makeup bag.

The Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo are gorgeous and highly pigmented, and they come with one matte and one shimmer shade depending on the look you’re going for. The Benefit Cheekleaders Pink Squad is a cheek palette that includes five full-size blushes, bronzers, and a highlighter as well as a travel-size brush.

If you’re looking to contour, then the Younique Sculpting Trio Highlight & Contour Palette is perfect. It’s a sculpting trio that defines and contours your face while giving you a gorgeous glow.

The Doll 10 Beauty Doll Skin Complexion Enhancing Palette is also an amazing product as the palette enhances your complexion using eight shades that contour, highlight, brighten, and blush. No matter what you’re looking for, there are tons of amazing new face products perfect for fall in the gallery above.