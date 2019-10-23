Foundations: 20 Products That Will Even Out Your Skin Tone Without Clogging Pores

Now that it’s fall, our gorgeous summer tans have officially faded & if you’re looking to even out your skin tone, we rounded up the best new foundations that won’t clog your pores!

Covering up your skin with makeup can sometimes lead to clogged pores, but luckily, there’s a ton of new foundations for fall that will even out your skin tone without leaving you oily. One of our favorite products is the Perricone MD No Makeup Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 because it’s a super hydrating foundation that’s completely sheer. Not only does it leave you with a dewy sheen that masks the skin without getting cakey, but it also acts as skincare as well, because of it’s hydrating properties. Another great product is the Flesh Pure Flesh Liquid Foundation, which is formulated with aloe vera, glycerin, squalane, sodium hyaluronate, and pomegranate extract. It comes in 40 shades and it lasts all day without getting crunchy – what more could you ask for?

If you’re looking to clear up some space in your makeup bag, look no further than the Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer. It is a foundation and concealer in one, so it combats undereye circles and redness all while giving your skin a masked finish. One of our favorite products that leave your skin looking flawless while using skin-loving ingredients is the Jane Iredale Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation. This 100% vegan foundation is formulated with plant-based ingredients and is absolutely weightless.

Another great product that not only covers your skin but also treats it, is the CRUNCHI Beautifully Flawless Foundation. This buildable foundation is formulated with Vitamins C & E and Aloe Leaf which gives you moisture while covering imperfections all day long.

There are so many amazing new foundations for fall and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!