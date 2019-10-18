30+ Anti-Aging Products That Minimize The Appearance Of Fine Lines, Wrinkles & More

Between environmental aggressors, blue lights from our phones & computers, bad habits & more – all of these factors combined are a recipe for onset aging & we rounded up the best products that will minimize the appearance of wrinkles.

Along with aging, comes saggy and creped skin, as well as wrinkles and fine lines, and there’s nothing worse than feeling like you’re aging too quickly. Luckily, some of our favorite brands have some pretty incredible anti-aging products which can prevent lines and wrinkles, as well as minimize the appearance of them. One of our favorite anti-aging products is the SkinCeuticals A.G.E. Interrupter, which is a treatment formulated with 4% blueberry extract, 30% Proxylane, and .2% phytosphingosine which work together to pause the glycation process and correct severe signs of aging in already mature skin – what more could you ask for?

Another great product is the AHAVA Dead Sea Crystal Osmoter X6 Facial Serum, which has an x6 concentration of minerals that target visible signs of aging including wrinkles, elasticity, and firmness. The RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream is another great product as it’s a daily night cream that works while you sleep to give you a smoother complexion while reducing the appearance of expression lines and deep wrinkles in just 12 weeks.

Plus, Dr. Paul Nassif spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, about some easy ways to prevent your skin from damage and aging without spending a ton of money. “The easiest anti-aging remedy is avoiding three bad habits – smoking, sun exposure, and alcohol. The must-dos are eating healthy, drinking lots of water, and getting a full night’s sleep. Nighttime is when our skin and body repairs and refreshes itself. Lastly, try to manage your stress level because stress shows up on the skin. Easy ways to prevent skin damage and aging, is good skincare, and as|if by Nassif is just three simple steps, morning and night.”

