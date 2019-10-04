Save Your Skin — 20+ Products That Block Pollution & Blue Light From Your Phone

While it’s common knowledge that UV rays are bad for your skin, you should also be wary of pollution & blue light & we rounded up products that protect you from these environmental aggressors.

Whether you live in a big city or not, pollution is found in the air everywhere and it is seeping into your skin, which is super scary. Aside from pollution, another factor affecting your complexion is blue light, which is radiated from your phones and computer screens. So, to protect your skin from all of these environmental aggressors, we rounded up the best products that defend your skin and help block daily exposure so that you can maintain a clear and smoothe complexion.

One of our favorite products is the Kitao Matcha + Chia Cleansing Cream, which is formulated with matcha green tea, acai, chia seed, and quinoa, which all work together to remove makeup and oil while stopping environmental pollution from aging your skin. The Ao Skincare 6000X Elemental Screen SPF 30, is another great product as it’s a sheer lotion formulated with New Zealand Astaxanthin, a super-antioxidant 6,000 times stronger than Vitamin C, to protect your skin from all different types of environmental stress, while repairing it from the damage that’s already been done.

Other products intended to help fight pollution include the Paula’s Choice Skincare Triple Algae Pollution Shield, which contains a triple-algae complex that prevents polluted particles found in the air from sticking to your skin and getting in your pores. The Murad City Skin Overnight Detox Moisturizer is also another one of our favorites because it’s formulated with antioxidants from marrubium plant stem cells, which help detoxify your skin while reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles caused by pollution.

If you’re looking to specifically target blue light exposure, look no further than the Chantecaille Blue Light Hyaluronic Serum. It’s perfect for all skin types and is a gentle pre-serum formulated with botanicals that shield the skin from blue light pollution. Aside from creams, the DIFF Eyewear Kira Gold + Amber Tortoise blue light glasses are a serious must. Not only are these glasses super cute, but they also contain blue light lens technology that blocks 30% of HEV light. Plus, for every pair of glasses sold, DIFF will help to provide the gift of sight to someone in need.

We have to mention the Clarisonic Mia Smart Anti-Aging and Cleansing Skincare Device because this is the ultimate cleaning tool. It does just about everything for your skin including exfoliate, minimize pores, firm skin, reduce puffy under-eyes, and blend foundation. Using this after a long day will make you feel and look 10x cleaner.

