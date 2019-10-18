It’s no secret that Priyanka Chopra has the most flawless complexion & if you’ve been wondering how she does it, her makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, how you can achieve it.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, is known for her gorgeous complexion and luckily, her makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, while promoting the new Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Collection, about how the actress gets flawless skin and what you can do at home to achieve the look. “I think it’s skin prep more than anything. So, it’s skincare, and I know that she just takes really great care of her skin. She takes it very seriously, you know?” Vincent shared about Priyanka’s complexion. As for the top three things he insists on for flawless skin, “Serum, serum, serum. I think that’s something that a lot of people forego, they’re like, ‘well I kind of moisturize…’,” he said. As for when to put on serum, “Anytime you want,” Vincent admitted. “Even if a client is looking a little tired, I’ve taken serum, warmed it up with my hands, and just pressed it on their skin to reset their makeup. If you wanted a little bit of an extra jolt, you could use that and love it.”

Vincent gave Priyanka her stunning glam using Shiseido, for the Vogue Japan x Bulgari party during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 18, when her skin looked flawless and she added a bold red lip. For the event, Priyanka rocked a stunning black and pink sequin pinstripe Alberta Ferretti Fall 2019 suit, which went perfectly with her makeup. Speaking about how he achieved the look, Vincent shared, “I love Priyanka, Priyanka is amazing. She’s so much fun. She’s down. We have creative conversations. When we were in Milan we had a really good time. I saw the outfit, I talked to her stylist Mimi [Cuttrell], we were chatting and we ended up going with the red lip because I was like, you know what? We were in Milan, and she was hosting a big event and I thought, ‘What’s more Italian movie star than a cherry lip?’ So that’s where we went and I’m so glad we did because she looked amazing,” he gushed. For her skin that evening, Vincent buffed the Synchro Skin Self Refreshing Foundation in 420 all over her face and concealed with the Synchro Skin correcting GelStick Concealer in 430 and Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in 303. Then he set both the foundation and concealer with the Synchro Skin Invisible Silk Loose Powder in Matte.

As for Priyanka’s go-to look, Vincent admitted, “I think she tends to go for the more natural lip and smokey eye. I don’t tend to see her with lips often, so, it was really special that she trusted me to do the red lip, and she loved it. When I do the cherry lips, specifically with her lips, I split the tissue, blotted off the excess, then I powdered the lip with the silk powder. Then I went over it again, blotted it, and powdered it, and then I went over it again. So, there were about two to three different layers and that’s why it was super matte red.”

The new Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Collection consists of 30 foundation shades, 16 concealer shades, and two powder finishes, with the foundation retailing for $47, the concealer for $31, and the powders for $38. The collection is currently available at Sephora.com and in-store.