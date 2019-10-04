Priyanka Chopra Rocks Colorful Floral Suit, Plus 10 More Gorgeous Outfits From India Press Tour

Priyanka Chopra looked fabulous when she rocked a colorful floral suit for day 10 of her press tour in India promoting her new film, ‘The Sky Is Pink,’ & you can see all of her outfits here.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, has been on a roll with her outfits in India while promoting her new Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink, which premieres on October 11. Since the moment she arrived, the actress has rocked a slew of gorgeous looks and each one is better than the next. Her latest look for day 10 of the press tour, on Oct. 4, just may be one of our favorites, as she threw on a colorful floral suit.

Priyanka rocked a full silk Mary Katrantzou ensemble featuring a teal wrap blazer with bright colorful flowers all over it and a black sash belt that cinched in her tiny waist and hung down in front of her. She paired the jacket with the matching fitted and flared trousers which had thick black stripes down the sides and the hems. She accessorized her funky look with a pair of transparent Turakhia Optics aviator sunglasses, black patent leather pumps, and silver drop earrings.

Aside from this floral look, Priyanka rocked another suit when she arrived on the carpet at the opening of the NBA in Mumbai on Oct. 3. For the occasion, Priyanka threw on a baby pink satin Munthe Spring 2020 suit which was super oversized, but still sexy. She threw on the baggy blazer which was boxy over her petite frame and she chose to go completely braless beneath the jacket, showing off ample cleavage. She styled the blazer with the matching wide-leg trousers and accessorized with a fun pair of pointed pink pumps with crystal embellishments on the toes.

Priyanka has been rocking a lot of pink for this press tour, considering that is the name of the movie, and it’s fun seeing her in the girly color, as she doesn’t wear it often. Aside from the pink suit she wore, she also donned a pink floral Payal Pratap maxi dress on Oct. 1, as well as a stunning pink Anita Dongre lehenga which was embellished with crystals.

From suits to dresses – Priyanka has absolutely slayed her press tour and you can see all of her fabulous outfits when you click through the gallery above!