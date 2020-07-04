Kardashian Kids Dream, 3, True, 2, Saint, 4 & Chicago, 2, Proudly Show Off Gold Medals In Rob’s New Pic

Cousin love! It was so sweet to see Kim, Rob and Khloe’s kids having some fun in the sun. The foursome seemingly had a blast as they posed on a slip-n-slide and wore gold medals!

Everyone’s a winner in the KarJenner family! Rob Kardashian, 33, posted the sweetest photo of his daughter Dream, 3, along with nephew, Saint, 4, and nieces Chicago and True, both 2. The four kids all appeared to rock gold medals around their necks as they posed in the snap, which was posted to Rob’s 1.5 million Instagram followers on Friday, July 4. Inspired by Oprah‘s iconic “you get a car” episode from way back in 2004, Rob channeled the vibe in his caption, writing “YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal! YOU get a medal!” along with several heart and medal emojis.

Dream, who Rob shares with his ex Blac Chyna, 32, rocked her gorgeous curly hair in a side ponytail, perhaps inspired by teen YouTube queen JoJo Siwa! She clutched her medal in her left hand as she gave the camera a serious look, proving she’s a Disney fan just like auntie Kourtney Kardashian in a Minnie Mouse t-shirt. The green top appeared to be left over from St. Patrick’s Day back in March, as the usually-in-red Minnie sported green dress as she held a sparkly gold four-leaf clover. The toddler paired the graphic tee with an on-trend pair of black bike shorts, which are often rocked by her trend-setting aunt Kim Kardashian.

2-year-old True had her eyes closed as she was wedged between big cousin Dream and Kim’s daughter Chicago, seemingly enjoying the moment! Khloe’s little girl was summer-ready in a baby blue t-shirt and tie-dye shorts, which we’re sure cousin Stormi‘s dad Travis Scott would definitely approve of. True — who has actively been potty training with her mom — was looking like such a big girl as she appeared to the same height as Dream, who is a year older. We aren’t surprised to see her sprouting up, as mom Khloe is 5’8″ and her NBA star dad Tristan Thompson towers at 6’9″! Like mom Khloe with her many Cartier bangles, True had her signature jewelry pieces on, including her diamond stud earrings and a dainty silver bracelet.

Chicago is already proving to be the model in the group, as she stared past the camera with an inquisitive look on her face! Her curly hair was pulled back into the sweetest pig tail braids, and she was the envy of Instagram in her sold-out black Yeezy boost sneakers. She paired the Adidas shoes, designed by dad Kanye West, with a multi-colored t-shirt and snakeskin pants, accessorizing with a silver bracelet. Big brother Saint, however, stole the show next to her as flashed an ear-to-ear grin while staring up at the clear blue sky. The 4-year-old matched his cousins colorful wardrobe in a yellow pair of shirts and slides, along with a black graphic t-shirt.

The photo was taken the same day that Khloe posted a video of the group — including Kim’s son Psalm, 1 — jumping around on a trampoline on July 3! The kids clearly had a blast as they bounced up and down on the playdate, as Khloe filmed away. “Good job Dreamy,” the Good American founder encouraged her adorable niece, also shouting “Go Sainty, go!” at her nephew.