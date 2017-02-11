Yeezy Boost 350 V2: 5 Things To Know About Kanye West & Adidas’ Hot New Sneakers

Courtesy of Adidas

It’s about time! The awesome Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers are definitely the most sought-after shoes of 2017, and they’ve finally been released on February 11! Learn more about the shoes right here!

1. This is the first Yeezy release of 2017

Just in time for New York Fashion Week! Kanye West, 39, has released his long-awaited new version of his Yeezy sneakers with Adidas, Yeezy Boost 350 V2. The V2 sneakers are available in both adult and infant sizes.

2. The shoes are available worldwide

If you’re craving a pair of Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, you won’t have to look far and wide. Along with buying online from the Adidas website, the shoes are available in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, United States

3. They cost $220

Ugh. These sneakers are going to break the bank, but come on — you’re going to look so cool! If you want your baby to be the coolest kid on the playground, you can get the infant sized Yeezys for $140.

4. They boast some awesome features

Here’s why the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 shoes cost $220: black prime knit uppers with contrast red letters that spell a mirrored “SPLY-350” on the sides of the shoe. It features red stitching, and a heel tab for the very first time. Rubber outsoles create better traction.

5. They’re already sold out!

Bummer! It’s no big surprise that the latest Yeezys sold out just hours after they were released on February 11. People have been waiting for these shoes for months! But don’t fret; Adidas is definitely going to restock as soon as possible and you can be rocking the kicks in no time.

