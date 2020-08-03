Excl Details
Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban ‘Shaken Up’ After Getting Robbed At Gunpoint

Almost four years after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint, the same terrifying thing happened to her bestie Jonathan Cheban. A gunman made off with his rare $250K watch.

Kim Kardashian‘s BFF and frequent Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality Jonathan Cheban was the victim of a terrifying robbery, and his mother was there to witness the awful event. As the “Food God” blogger was exiting his car on Aug. 2 around 8:30p.m. in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, he was approached by two men. One suspect asked Jonathan what time it was and then “brandished a silver-colored semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at the victim and two other witnesses on scene,” according to a statement provided to HollywoodLife.com by Englewood Cliffs P.D. One of those two people who had the gun pointed at them was Jonathan’s own mother Galina Cheban.

Photos of the $250K Richard Mille watch that an armed gunman stole from Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban on Aug. 2, 2020. Photos Courtesy of the Englewood Cliffs, NJ Police Department.

“The suspect then forcibly removed a watch valued at approximately $250,000 from the victim’s wrist causing minor injury to the victim,” the statement continued, adding that the two men then fled on foot. “Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute,” of Jonathan’s 911 call and “gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses. Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery.”

Kim Kardashian and BFF Cheban head out to a NBA All-Star Game event in Chicago on Feb. 17, 2020. Photo credit: SplashNews.
A police composite sketch of the suspect who robbed Jonathan Cheban of his $250K watch at gunpoint. Courtesy: Englewood Cliffs Police Department.

“Jonathan went to Englewood Cliffs to trade in a car and take some of his belongings somewhere and he got robbed with his mom and her friend by his side. They were all then on their way to dinner when this happened. The watch is actually worth much more money than what’s being reported,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Jonathan’s watch was from the Swiss luxury brand Richard Mille, and the exact timepiece can be seen in the above photo.

Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian are seen in Los Angeles, CA on October 27th, 2017. The pair is so close they went as Sonny and Cher to a Halloween party. Photo credit: AP Images

“He’s really shaken up, as is his mom. He just hates that his mom had to see this. Everyone’s OK though despite everything,” our insider explains. “It was one person who robbed him that had a pistol and another was an accomplice who was on the lookout. Neither robber had a face mask on,” our source adds, which helped Jonathan give the police sketch artist such a detailed description of the robber who made off with his timepiece. “He remembers exactly what the robbers looked like because he has an amazing memory,” the insider adds.

Jonathan’s robbery comes nearly four years after BFF Kim was held at gunpoint inside a Paris apartment while robbers made off with over $10 million in diamonds and other jewelry on Oct. 3, 2016. One of the items included her upgraded 20-carat, $4 million diamond engagement ring from husband Kanye West. While she was tied up by the robbers, Kim made it out of horrible ordeal physically unharmed, though she was emotionally traumatized.