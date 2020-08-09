Kim Kardashian & Kanye West were spotted arriving back to The United States after weeks of drama between the internationally known couple.

We have arrived! Kim Kardashian, 39, Kanye West, 42, and their four little ones (North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, Psalm, 1) were seen exiting a plane in Miami on Sunday, August 9, after the party-of-six appeared to have a blast in the Dominican Republic. The KKW Founder stole focus by rocking a ravishing soft pink dress as she hoisted little Chicago in her arms. Kanye could be seen trailing behind where he kept things comfy casual in a grey sweatshirt, brown pants, crocs and a colorful hairdo while each of their children sported their own unique style in the Southern Florida hotspot.

The Dominican Republic looked to be a fun getaway for the big Kardashian-West clan. Kanye posted a rare video with his eldest child North on Friday, August 7, where they both showed off their adorable dance moves while Kim could be heard giggling in the background. He leapt off the golf cart towards the beginning of the clip and danced to the MK Dub remix of Nightcrawlers‘ “Push The Feeling On” with his baby girl.

It was quite the 180 compared to how Kim and Kanye looked just days before. The couple were spotted in a heated argument when she visited him in Wyoming in late July. They were seen during a fast food run and were busy looking down at their phones some of the time. When they got back to his ranch moments later, Kim was full of tears while still in the car and talking to an animated Kanye.

This comes after one of Kanye’s many tweetstorms where he aired their public laundry and spoke about personal things like him claiming he wanted to divorce her after her 2018 meeting with fellow rapper Meek Mill.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he posted to Twitter on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” the Grammy winner wrote adding, “thank you for always being there for me.”

“Kim is just taking everything in her life day by day now. Her priority is protecting her kids. This is hard on her,” an insider dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in early August. “She reaches out to Kanye daily. He’s surrounding himself by friends and she’s surrounded by a small circle of friends and her family. She’d go to Wyoming if he asked her to. He was ignoring a lot of her calls and texts and told her to stay in LA.”