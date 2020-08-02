Kanye West & Son Saint, 4, Seen Boarding Jet In Wyoming After His Tense Fight With Wife Kim

Kanye West has left Wyoming with little Saint in tow! The father-son duo were seen boarding a plane, just days after his tense fight with Kim.

Kanye West, 43, appears to have left his ranch in Wyoming. The rapper, who has been staying at the expansive property while making headlines for his controversial tweets, was seen boarding a jet with his four-year-old son Saint West. The pair were photographed at a landing strip in Cody, Wyoming on August 2, getting on board the plane with security guards in tow. Although Saint was the only member of Kanye’s family spotted, the jet took off from Los Angeles earlier that morning therefore it’s possible Kim Kardashian, 39, and her three other children were already on board.

It comes just a few days after Kim and Kanye had a tense meeting when she visited him on July 27. The couple was spotted sitting in a car during a fast food run and were busy looking down at their phones some of the time. When they got back to the ranch moments later, Kim was full of tears while still in the car and talking to an animated Kanye.

A source spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively, and said the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was focusing on protecting her kids amid Kanye’s string of controversial comments. “Kim is just taking everything in her life day by day now. Her priority is protecting her kids. This is hard on her,” the insider dished. “She reaches out to Kanye daily. He’s surrounding himself by friends and she’s surrounded by a small circle of friends and her family. She’d go to Wyoming if he asked her to. He was ignoring a lot of her calls and texts and told her to stay in LA.”

Earlier in the week, Kanye made a public apology to Kim, for airing the couple’s dirty laundry on Twitter. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” the Watch The Throne rapper wrote, adding, “thank you for always being there for me.” With no space between “me” and “to,” the two words formed a likely accidental hyperlink which lead to a web page promoting various dating services.