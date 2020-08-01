Kim Kardashian’s ‘Priority’ Is ‘Protecting Her Kids’ Amid Kanye West Drama: ‘This Is Hard On Her’

Kim Kardashian is focusing on her family, and doing what it takes to protect her four kids, amid their dad Kanye West’s string of controversial tweets.

Kim Kardashian, 39, has arrived back in Los Angeles, CA after visiting her husband Kanye West, 43, in Wyoming — and she only has one priority. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is focusing on protecting her kids amid Kanye’s string of controversial tweets, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife exclusively. “Kim is just taking everything in her life day by day now. Her priority is protecting her kids. This is hard on her,” the insider dished. “She reaches out to Kanye daily. He’s surrounding himself by friends and she’s surrounded by a small circle of friends and her family. She’d go to Wyoming if he asked her to. He was ignoring a lot of her calls and texts and told her to stay in LA.”

It comes just one week after Kanye made a public apology to Kim, for airing the couple’s dirty laundry on Twitter. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” the Watch The Throne rapper wrote, adding, “thank you for always being there for me.” With no space between “me” and “to,” the two words formed a likely accidental hyperlink which lead to a web page promoting various dating services.