Kim Kardashian Stuns In Glamorous Video After Returning To LA From Seeing Kanye West In Wyoming

Kim Kardashian is back to doing what her fans love most, posting sexy videos of herself. She put her issues with husband Kanye West behind her for super sultry KKW Cosmetics promo.

There she is! Kim Kardashian pressed pause on her regular routine of sharing seductive photos in her SKIMS shapewear line and posting KKW Cosmetics glam videos after husband Kanye West suffered a bipolar episode. After over a week of intimate personal revelations about his mental health and tension-filled reunion, Kim is back to being the ultimate social media hottie. On July 30, life was seemingly back to normal — at least on Instagram and Twitter — for the 39-year-old bombshell. She shared a video wearing a plunging black tank top while pursing her plump pout for the camera.

Kim shared three videos to her Instagram stories and one to her Twitter account to promote her KKW Cosmetics brand. The mother of four looked sexy as all get out while riding in the back of a car. Her makeup was absolute perfection and totally glam, as she gave serious face to the camera. In her stories, she detailed the products she used, although her Twitter video was just pure sex appeal.

Kim made sure to show off her famed curves by wearing a super plunging black tank. She donned an intricate golden stone choker necklace, with a smaller chain featuring a large fold crucifix pendant at the end. The reality star wore her hair parted down the middle with slight waves, as she gave the camera super sultry expressions while promoting her cosmetics brand.

It sure is a far cry from the last time fans saw Kim inside a car. That was on July 27, when she visited Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming. He initially refused to see her for days following several back to back Twitter rants where he accused his wife and mother in law Kris Jenner, 64, of trying to “lock” him up. He even claimed he’d been trying to “divorce” Kim since 2018. The pair was photographed looking somber while at a Cody, WY Wendy’s drive-thru, and Kim was full on weeping by the time the couple returned to the ranch. She flew back to L.A. the following day solo, with Kanye remaining in Wyoming.

Some fans thought it was too soon for Kim to be back to going about business as usual, with Kanye still in Wyoming and only three days out from their emotional and tense reunion. User @tob_loba commented below Kim’s video, “And How’s the husband?” while @IsisCesarMille2 told Kim, “I really love you. But take time off and fix your family issues with Kayne. If you need to leave him go ahead. But don’t pretend life is great. Be honest to yourself and your true fans.”

Kim’s only public comment on the Kanye situation came on July 22, where in a lengthy Instagram post she explained, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”