Kanye West Begs Wife Kim Kardashian To ‘Forgive’ Him After He Tweets About Wanting To ‘Divorce’ Her

Kanye West just apologized to wife Kim Kardashian, following his recent comments about almost aborting their daughter & wanting to ‘divorce’ her after her 2018 meeting with Meek Mill.

Kanye West, 43, has issued a public apology to wife Kim Kardashian, 39. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” posted to Twitter on Saturday, July 25. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me,” the Watch The Throne rapper wrote, adding, “thank you for always being there for me.” With no space between “me” and “to,” the two words formed a likely accidental hyperlink which lead to a web page promoting various dating services.

The apology comes after Kanye both shared a deeply personal story about how the couple allegedly discussed aborting their eldest daughter North, 7, in 2012, as well as Kanye saying he wanted to “divorce” the SKIMS founder. “I almost killed my daughter…My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,” he said at his South Carolina presidential campaign event on July 19. “She had the pills in her hand…Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,” he said.

Kanye later mentioned his wife of six years in his back-to-back Twitter outbursts — including one where he alleged that he had been wanting to “divorce” her since 2018. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” the Yeezy designer wrote on July 22. “Meek is my man and is respectful…Kim was out of line,” he added. In a series of tweets, he also said, “Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus.” Since giving birth to North back in 2013, Kim and Kanye tie the knot in Italy, and also welcomed kids Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

Kim has since broken her silence on social media about Kanye’s health. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder…anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” Kim wrote via Instagram story on July 22. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder,” the KKW Beauty founder added. Since his Twitter storms, Kanye has been holed up at his Wyoming ranch where several friends have come to visit, including Dave Chapelle, music producer Damon Dash, and Justin Bieber.