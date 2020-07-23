See Pic
Kim Kardashian & Meek Mill: Photo Of Their 2018 Meeting Emerges After Kanye West Tweets Anger Over It

It turns out Kanye West was telling the truth about wife Kim Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill meeting at a hotel about prison reform. A new photo shows their business lunch.

Photographic evidence has emerged of Kim Kardashian‘s 2018 hotel meet up with rapper Meek Mill that her husband Kanye West, 43, claimed he was trying to “divorce” her over. But it shows that absolutely no hanky panky was going on between the 39-year-old reality star and the 33-year-old musician, as they met to discuss prison reform issues over lunch. They weren’t even alone together, as philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai was there and seated in between Kim and Meek, who sat across the table from each other.

The Twitter photo of the lunch meeting shows the threesome dining at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria’s The Rooftop by JG restaurant. They’re surrounded by other diners, and have a great table with an incredible view.  Meek — real name Robert Rihmeek Williams — and Clara are both seen listening intently at Kim, who has a serious look on her face as she leads a discussion.

While Kim could be seen in a plunging black sleeveless top, she’s loves wearing bosom-baring outfits for any occasion. She had a heavy layer of flawless makeup on her face, and wore her hair in a half-up half-down style that rested on her shoulders. Her stylish handbag could be seen on the table in front of her.

Kanye had let the world know that Kim and Meek had a 2018 meet up during his July 21 tweet storm, where he claimed he wanted to divorce his wife ever since the encounter. “I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,'” he tweeted then later deleted. Ye continued, “Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line.” Kanye also claimed Kim and her mom Kris Jenner, 64, have been trying to “lock him up,” and Kim later claimed that her husband is experiencing a bipolar episode.

Kim went on to explain in a lengthy July 22 Instagram post that, “He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

Meek took to Twitter on July 22 and simply wrote “Sh*t is cappp cmon …..” using the slang term cap which means “lie.” He didn’t mention either Kanye or Kim, but the timing of the message came after Yeezy’s accusatory post about his wife and the Philadelphia native’s meet up.