Meek Mill Seemingly Addresses Kanye West’s Tweet About His 2018 Meeting With Kim Kardashian

Meek Mill seems to have responded to what appeared to be Kanye West’s late night tweet regarding Kim Kardashian’s meeting with him about ‘prison reform’.

Meek Mill, 33, was one of many celebrities named in Kanye West‘s latest Twitter storm. The 43-year-old mentioned the Championships rapper in one of the many posts, noting that he had been “trying to get divorced” from wife Kim Kardashian, 39, after she met with Meek — née Robert Rihmeek Williams. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” the Yeezy designer wrote.

Shit is cappp cmon ….. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 22, 2020

While he didn’t name any names, Meek shared a cryptic post on Wednesday, July 22 that seemed to be a response to Kanye’s unclear claims. “S–t is cappp cmon …..” the Philadelphia native added, using the slang term cap which means lie. Notably, Meek has also been an activist when it comes to prison reform, co-founding the Reform Alliance with Jay-Z, 50.

Kanye was specifically referring to a meeting between the SKIMS founder and Meek back in 2018, when the duo also appeared at a criminal justice reform summit at NYC’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. “Meek is my man and was respectful …that’s my dog… Kim was out of line,” Kanye also wrote on July 21, which some fans interpreted to suggest that Kanye was unhappy with something that had occurred between his wife and Meek.

Kim has since broken her silence on Kanye’s back-to-back Twitter storms. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim opened her lengthy statement, posted to her Instagram story on the morning of July 22. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she added.

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment about the tweets, and have been unable to verify that the posts shared to Kanye West’s verified Twitter account are actually from him.