Meek Mill Seemingly Addresses Kanye West’s Tweet About His 2018 Meeting With Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye WestVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers alongside Courtney Cox and Jennifer Meyer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West chow down on fries and chicken Tenders as the attend a basketball game between The Los Angeles Lakers Vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles
Its date night for Kim and Kanye West and on the menu is Cafe Habana! The married couple looks smitten as they head into the restaurant both rocking all-black outfits!
Meek Mill seems to have responded to what appeared to be Kanye West’s late night tweet regarding Kim Kardashian’s meeting with him about ‘prison reform’.

Meek Mill, 33, was one of many celebrities named in Kanye West‘s latest Twitter storm. The 43-year-old mentioned the Championships rapper in one of the many posts, noting that he had been “trying to get divorced” from wife Kim Kardashian, 39, after she met with Meek — née Robert Rihmeek Williams. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” the Yeezy designer wrote.

While he didn’t name any names, Meek shared a cryptic post on Wednesday, July 22 that seemed to be a response to Kanye’s unclear claims. “S–t is cappp cmon …..” the Philadelphia native added, using the slang term cap which means lie. Notably, Meek has also been an activist when it comes to prison reform, co-founding the Reform Alliance with Jay-Z, 50.

Kanye West tweets
Kanye West’s tweets, including one about Meek Mill, from July 21. (Twitter/Kanye West)

Kanye was specifically referring to a meeting between the SKIMS founder and Meek back in 2018, when the duo also appeared at a criminal justice reform summit at NYC’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. “Meek is my man and was respectful …that’s my dog… Kim was out of line,” Kanye also wrote on July 21, which some fans interpreted to suggest that Kanye was unhappy with something that had occurred between his wife and Meek.

Meek Mill
Meek Mill speaks at a gathering to push for drastic changes to Pennsylvania’s probation system in April 2019. (AP)

Kim has since broken her silence on Kanye’s back-to-back Twitter storms. “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder,” Kim opened her lengthy statement, posted to her Instagram story on the morning of July 22. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” she added.

HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for comment about the tweets, and have been unable to verify that the posts shared to Kanye West’s verified Twitter account are actually from him.