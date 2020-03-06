Kim Kardashian’s 27 Wildest Plunging Looks Of All-Time

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to show some skin when it comes to her wardrobe, and we’ve rounded up some of her sexiest plunging looks of all-time here!

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 39, one thing’s for sure – she loves wearing plunging outfits. Kim has rocked some pretty wild looks over the years, and that includes plenty of cleavage-baring ensembles! Whether it’s on the red carpet, or out and about for a casual night, Kim has worn majorly sexy plunging outfits over the years. Back in September, Kim showed off her fabulous figure when she wore a skintight sleeveless black velvet Vivienne Westwood gown. The form-fitting frock had a low-cut plunging square neckline that revealed major skin. She accessorized her sexy look with dazzling Jadelle Beverly Hills diamond necklaces.

One of her sexiest looks was when she attended the amFAR Gala in New York back in Feb. 2019, where she wore a tight black dress and neckline that fell well below her chest. The outfit didn’t provide much coverage at the top of Kim’s midsection, but she hit the red carpet with confidence and rocked it like an absolute pro!

Can we also talk about Kim’s amazing look at the 2015 Grammys?! She attended the event in support of her husband, Kanye West, and definitely stood out in her gold outfit. The shimmering ensemble was more of a robe than a dress, and it was held together by nothing but a thin belt. One wrong move, and the whole thing could’ve shifted out of place! Luckily, Kim avoided any sort of wardrobe malfunction, and totally owned the night!

Meanwhile, at the 2016 VMAs, Kim wore a totally sheer, black mini dress. The ensemble featured one regular sleeve, with the other falling off Kim’s shoulder. Plus, with a v-cut neckline and short hemline, there was plenty of skin on display. Kim paired the look with purposefully wet hair and strappy black heels.

