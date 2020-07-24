Justin Bieber Joins Kanye West In Wyoming After Rapper’s Twitter Outbursts — See Pic

Kanye West tweeted a photo of Justin Bieber & Damon Dash at his Wyoming ranch a day after Justin posted several photos from a ‘road trip’ with Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber, 26, is the latest celebrity to roll into Kanye West‘s expansive Wyoming property. The Changes singer surprisingly showed up in the 43-year-old rapper’s latest tweet, which was of Justin and music producer Damon Dash. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye captioned the Friday, July 24 post, showing Justin and Damon looking at a cream-colored wall piece in what appeared to be a garage area.

Justin sat on an office chair rocking a pair of Kanye’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN’s in “Triple Black”, a mint green hoodie and gray shorts. He added a dark green baseball cap to his ensemble as he crossed his arms next to Damon. The garage area appeared to be an in-use space with an ironing board, storage containers, lights and a stuffed animal on the ground. A large Cadillac SUV could also be seen parked outside of the open garage door.

Kanye’s post comes just hours after Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, revealed she was on a road trip! “Anybody have any good tips for motion sickness/car sickness,” she posted on her Instagram story on July 24. “I’ve always gotten really carsick since I was a little kid. So now me + road tripping isn’t the best combo. Help a girl out!” the BareMinerals model also wrote. Justin also posted several recent photos to his Instagram of the trip, including a cute snap of him kissing Hailey on the cheek.

THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE 🕊 pic.twitter.com/ddLA0E9eLK — ye (@kanyewest) July 21, 2020

Justin joins a growing list of stars who have come to visit Kanye as of late, including Damon and comedian Dave Chapelle, 46. “THANK YOU DAVE FOR HOPPING ON A JET TO COME SEE ME DOING WELL DAVE YOU ARE A GOD SEND AND A TRUE FRIEND ALL LOVE,” Kanye shared on Twitter, including a video. It appears that Kanye’s friends are checking in on time after his back-to-back Twitter storms, including one where he alleged that he had been “trying to divorce” his wife Kim Kardashian, 39. “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Waldorf for ‘prison reform’,” he wrote, also posting that Kim was “out of line.”