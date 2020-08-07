The family is reunited! Kanye West and Kim Kardashian were in high spirits amid a ‘Friday’ dance party with their daughter, North, just two weeks after Kanye tweeted that he’s been trying to ‘divorce’ Kim.

Despite recent marital drama that rocked Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the West-Kardashian family still had a laugh on Aug. 7. Kanye celebrated Friday’s arrival with their seven-year-old daughter, North West, in a wholesome video that Ye shared to Twitter! In the clip, you can hear Kim laughing as her husband leaps out of their golf cart to dance to the MK Dub remix of Nightcrawlers‘ “Push The Feeling On.” Kanye seemed to be imitating a viral clip of a man jumping out of his car and busting out his best Friday dance moves.

North joined in on the dance party, and Kim couldn’t contain her laughter throughout the clip! The family is reportedly enjoying a trip for the sake of mending Kanye and Kim’s “marriage,” according to a report that we touch on in the video above. Fans were relieved to see Ye smiling and having a good time once again, after the Jesus is King rapper caused concern with a string of headline-making tweets (many of which have been deleted) between July 20-21. He most notably wrote that he’s been trying to “get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform,” and also accused his wife of trying to bring a doctor to Wyoming (where Kanye was staying at the time) to try and “lock” him up.

Kanye also had fans worried after breaking down in tears during his first presidential campaign rally on July 19, where the Yeezy founder claimed that he and Kim considered aborting their first child, North. Kim soon addressed the situation in an Instagram Story post on July 22, in which she discussed Kanye’s Bipolar disorder and the “stigma and misconceptions about mental health” — you can read her full statement, here.

Kanye later made a public apology over his remarks on July 25, writing in a tweet, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me.”

The parents soon had a reunion in Wyoming on July 27, where Kim was seen crying in a car while having a conversation with Kanye. She returned to Los Angeles without Kanye soon afterwards, but as you can see from Friday’s video above, the spouses have reunited once again! Before the reunion, however, we heard that Kim was having a difficult time getting in contact with Kanye.

“Kim is just taking everything in her life day by day now. Her priority is protecting her kids. This is hard on her,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, which we shared on Aug. 1. The insider added, “She reaches out to Kanye daily. He’s surrounding himself by friends and she’s surrounded by a small circle of friends and her family. She’d go to Wyoming if he asked her to. He was ignoring a lot of her calls and texts and told her to stay in LA.”