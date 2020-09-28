Kim Kardashian’s latest magazine cover shoot was photographed by husband Kanye West while in lockdown. He showed his wife flaunting her killer body while wearing a SKIMS bodysuit.

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had a roller coaster summer that saw them take a family getaway to the Dominican Republic to help save their marriage, the two had at least one moment of creative collaboration together. Kim, 39 appears on the cover of the UK’s AnOther magazine’s Autumn/Winter 20 issue wearing a sexy nude SKIMS bodysuit in photographs taken by Kanye, 43. The shoot went down while the couple was locked down in quarantine, with Ye showing off his skills behind the camera.

In a series of photos, Kim is seen sitting on a simple wooden bench with a stark background. The ultra-stripped down setting makes the mom of four the center of attention, showing off her killer curves while wearing her solutionwear’s sleeveless bodysuit. Kim’s photos include her posing wth her legs in various positions. In some, she has them downwards in a seated position, while in others she has her legs pulled up to hug her chest, showing off the back of her fit thighs.

Part of Kim’s face and the top of her head are cut off in some of the shots, typical of Kanye’s artistic aesthetic. Her hair has been styled with a sleek, extra-long braid in the back to keep all of the attention on her body and pricey accessories. She’s seen wearing large chunky bracelets, earrings and rings from Hunrod jewelry, a collaboration between French creative Michelle Lamy and designer Loree Rodkin. Since all of Kim’s photos are shown in a colorless light sepia tone, the tarnished precious gold and silver pieces all look the same color.

AnOther Magazine with Michèle Lamy pic.twitter.com/QQUgYDsJE5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2020

Kim has spent the month of September celebrating the one year anniversary of the launch of her shapewear line. It has been wildly successful, starting out with designs to provide more coverage to smooth and tighten problem areas. But she branched out into bras and underwear, cozy loungewear sets, COVID-19 face masks and even a controversial new maternity solutionwear line.

Kim has been diligent about being the sexiest brand spokeswoman possible for her SKIMS. She’s taken to social media for the past year to constantly update fans on new products and restocks, wearing her items that highlight her amazing body. Along the way she’s recruited friends including La La Anthony, Rumer Willis, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s TikTok pal, Addison Rae to help model her latest items. You can see more photos of Kim in her SKIMS in AnOther Magazine’s A/W20 Issue: FIGHT, FLIGHT, UNITE, hitting newsstands on October 1, 2020.