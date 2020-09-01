Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In SKIMS’ 1-Year Anniversary Campaign

Kim Kardashian marked the one-year anniversary of her shapewear line, SKIMS, by posing for sexy photos in the brand’s popular designs along with her A-list celebrity friends

Kim Kardashian, 39, turned heads in her latest SKIMS campaign photos when she posed in some of the brand’s most popular designs with some of her celebrity friends to celebrate the one-year anniversary since the line was released. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sept. 1 to share the pics and in one of them, she can be seen standing while wearing the tan shapewear in a room full of the products all over the wall and floor. In another one, she’s laying on her side while wearing a white bodysuit and is surrounded by photos of women’s bodies wearing the products.

Kim also shared photos of the customers-turned-models in her campaign, including some celeb friends that posed in the products, in her post and on her Instagram story. They included La La Anthony, Rumer Willis, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s TikTok pal, Addison Rae. Many of them posed on a bed with SKIMS promo photos surrounding them and they all looked incredible.

“To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we’re giving thanks to our amazing community!” Kim captioned her post. “I’m so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and a some of the most beautiful women who inspire me. Thank you to everyone who has made Skims possible. It’s been an incredible year and I’m so thankful for your support. Go to my Instagram Stories to see all of the billboards!!!”

Kim’s excitement over her SKIMS anniversary is understandable considering the brand’s success. She has often shared photos of herself wearing the different product selections over the past 12 months and always looked fantastic in them, so her latest snapshots are a perfect way to top the magical year off. Whether she’s flaunting a bra and underwear set or a figure-flattering bodysuit, the brunette beauty’s collection always stuns her followers!

Now that SKIMS has been around for one year, we’re looking forward to seeing what the next year brings. Kim is known for creating and selling quality products that help keep her at the top of her game so we’re sure her future collections will be just as, if not more, impressive!