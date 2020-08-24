See Pics
Kourtney Kardashian, 41, & New BFF Addison Rae, 19, Rock Matching Glittery Bikinis In Palm Springs — See Pics

TikTok star Addison Rae is living the dream by becoming Kourtney Kardashian’s new BFF. Despite their 22 year age difference, they look like sisters in new bikini photos.

Being a top Instagram influencer is so 2019. Now TikTok stars are the new “it” celebs and dancer Addison Rae has a major fan in Kourtney Kardashian. The 41-year-old mother of three has taken the 19-year-old under her wing as her summer 2020 BFF. After hanging out together at Kourtney’s Calabasas mansion and the Kar-Jenner Malibu beach house, now Addison is posing up a storm in bikinis with Kourtney at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Both women have sharing snapshots flaunting their incredible bodies with their Instagram followers.

living dream

Despite a 22-year age difference, Kourtney and Addison look like they could be sisters with their incredible swimsuit bodies. They even twinned out in glittering matching bikinis! Kourtney donned an emerald green string number, as Addison rocked one in magenta. Both women shared various photos of their bikini posing session to their respective Instagram accounts on Aug. 24.

Addison showed followers a photo of she and Kourt sitting in the exact same positions in white chairs near Kris’ pool. They each curled their right leg underneath their bodies and had their left leg propped up on their chair to show off their toned thighs. Both Kourtney and Addison leaned into the chairs so that their bikini tops and flat tummies could be seen. Addison captioned the photo, “living dream,” and Kourt wrote in the comments “Dreamy.”

picture me I picture you

Kourtney added a floppy straw sun-hat to protect her face from the sun in their bikini photos. In the pictures Kourt posted to her Instagram page, Addison could be seen laying on her back on a towel next to the pool, while Kourtney straddled her from above. She stood with her legs on either side of Addison’s hips. In the first photo, Kourtney held a camera which matched the caption, “picture me I picture you.” In the second slide, Kourtney ditched the sun hat and looked straight up at the sky with her skin bathed in sunshine, as she stood over Addison. Kourt also included another set of photos of the ladies curled up together in the pool in their bikinis.

🧜🏼‍♀️

Addison has become inseparable from Kourtney this summer. Not only did she score a weekend trip to Kris’ Palm Springs mansion with the Poosh.com founder, she’s already spent time at Kourt’s other L.A. area residences. The ladies hung out at the family’s summer beach rental in Malibu on July 31, and shared a workout video on Aug. 3 that was taken at Kourt’s $8.5 million Calabasas mansion. While the friendship may seem like an odd one, Kourtney’s kids have joined Addison in her highly viewed  TikTok vids, and Addison set her sexy Aug. 23 TikTok video while writhing around in a bikini in Kris’ Palm Springs pool. Everybody wins!