Kourtney Kardashian Skips Around In A Yellow Crop Top & Bikini Bottom During Pool Day With Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian looked like a bright ray of sunshine in the latest look she shared with her fans. The mom of three rocked a yellow crop top while hanging out at her mom’s estate in Palm Springs.



Kourtney Kardashian, and her three kids had a mini-staycation in Palm Springs to make up for not being able to head to the Italian Riviera for their usual summer yachting getaway. The 41-year-old showed off that she can still have a great time just two hours from her Calabasas home, and looked so gorgeous in the process. She wore an adorable yellow crop top and matching bikini bottom as she lounged by the pool at her mom’s estate in Palm Springs. Kourt shared a number of pics from the vacay to her Instagram on July 16.

Kourt could be seen curled up in an outdoor chair in the first photo, with her toned bare legs on display and crossed at the ankles. The sides of her incredible flat stomach could be seen, as she wore a sassy straw sun-hat with a wide brim in the front to protect her face from the sun’s rays. In another photo, she gave a better look at her swimsuit,which was SO cute as she skipped next to the pool.

The two-piece yellow number featured an off-the shoulder top with puffy short sleeves and buttons up the front. The elastic bands around the edges of her top and sleeves featured flirty frilly ruffles, which matched the edges of her bottoms as well. The suit was way too cute for actual swimming, and perfect for looking gorgeous sitting next to the pool. It would have been an amazing outfit on one of Kourt’s annual summer trips yachting up and down Italy’s Amalfi Coast. But the COVID-19 travel ban by the European Union has cut off summer Mediterranean yachting plans for many American celebs.

The rest of Kourtney’s set of photos were similar to the ones she shares when she goes overseas. She included a scenery shot showing off a large plant with gorgeous yellow flowers in Kris’ yard that matched Kourt’s two-piece. She also showed off what she was indulging in to eat, with a video close-up showing syrup pouring down a stack of pancakes. While it’s not some adorable cafe in Capri, her breakfast still looked delicious.

Kourtney then shared a few snaps of her adorable children In one pic, her eight-year-old daughter Penelope Disick could be seen modeling her black and orange swimsuit — hand on her hip even! — while leaning against a chair next to the estate’s massive outdoor pool. The Poosh founder’s youngest son Reign Disick, 5, sat sweetly on a lounger in a pair of green trunks, while his apparently camera-shy older brother Mason Disick, 10, only showed off his arm and part of his turquoise trunks for his snapshot in Kourt’s vacation photos. It may not be Italy, but it sure looked like a relaxing family vacation in the California desert.