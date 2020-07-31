Kourtney Kardashian Jokes She Has A ‘Husband’ While Vacationing With Scott Disick & Fans Are Confused

Kourtney Kardashian has fans perplexed about her status with ex Scott Disick. She called him ‘my husband,’ as Kourt went on a coffee date with Scott in Malibu.

Sometimes Instagram captions just don’t have to make any sense. That tends to be the case with some of Kourtney Kardashian‘s posts, as she loves to write things that have fans guessing or intrigued by what she has to say. The 41-year-old mother of three shared a July 31 photo chilling out in Malibu with 19-year-old TikTok star Addison Rae, and she made a comment about having a “husband” and that Addison is his “girlfriend.” Naturally, many fans assumed Kourt was referring to Scott Disick, the father of her three kids who she’s been spending a lot of time with lately, ever since the 37-year-old split from girlfriend Sofia Richie, 21. What’s even more curious, Scott and Kourtney were out in Malibu shopping together, looking so much like a couple right after Kourt dropped the “husband” comment.

Kourtney captioned an IG photo of her alongside Addison with, “My husband’s girlfriend and I exchanging stories.” Kourt and Addison could be seen wearing matching headscarves in the July 31 photo, sitting at a table at the Kar-Jenner’s $125 million summer house rental in Malibu. Kourtney and Scott have been staying at the home, enjoying quality time with their sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, as well as eight-year-old daughter Penelope.

Addison was seen in the photo leaning her head onto Kourtney’s shoulder with an open-mouthed laugh, while Kourt looked down while smiling. Kourt’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, commented on the photo and the caption by writing, “Twinning on an entirely different level.” Addison cryptically added in the comments, “what a wonderful tale.”

Fans were royally confused by Kourtney’s “husband’s girlfriend” caption. @eein_tensaa asked, “your hasbund girlfriend what??” while @jaileneexo added, “The caption omg hahahahaha where is the lord.” Meanwhile, others were wondering about the new friendship between the ladies. @lonelytoker asked “Why is a 41 year old hanging out with a 19 year old? What do they have in common? Legit wondering,” while @vishsittam couldn’t believe the TikTok star’s good fortune of snagging Kourt as her new bestie, writing, “@Imagine accidentally becoming famous and then friends w the kardashians.”

Kourtney and Scott broke up in 2015 after nine years together. Despite having three kids, they never married. But the former couple has been keeping fans guessing about a reunion, after he and girlfriend of three years Sofia split in May 2020. Scott and Kourtney look so comfortable together even when they’re not playing parents, as evidenced by their coffee run together.