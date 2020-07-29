Kendall Jenner Dresses Down For Casual Dinner With Dad Caitlyn & Bestie Cara Delevingne

Kendall Jenner and dad Caitlyn enjoyed dinner at Nobu Malibu on July 29, as seen in new photos of the father and daughter arriving at the celeb hotspot. They were joined by Kendall’s bestie, fellow model Cara Delevingne.

Kendall Jenner and dad Caitlyn Jenner along with family friend Cara Delevingne were spotted out to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Tuesday night. — A go-to restaurant for Hollywood’s hottest stars, especially the Kardashian-Jenner family. The trio was photographed separately as they made their way into the Japanese eatery, with all but one wearing protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kendall, 24, and Cara, 27, both wore black face-masks, while Caitlyn, 70, opted not to wear one, despite the surge of coronavirus cases in California.

Kendall appeared to don a fresh face, despite most of her clear complexion being covered by a mask. She wore a casual, all-black ensemble with a camel-colored bag on her right shoulder. The supermodel, who’s been spending time with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, wore her hair down and straight.

Meanwhile, Caitlyn was pictured in a blue dress under a white blazer. The author — who recently joked about Kendall’s lack of clothes in her sultry social media photos — carried a burgundy bag. Caitlyn styled her brunette locks in loose waves for the dinner outing.

Meanwhile, Cara was pictured entering the restaurant with a few unidentified pals. It’s unclear if the group joined Cara, Kendall and Caitlyn for dinner. The Suicide Squad actress was dressed casually in a pair of black ripped jeans and a white tank. Cara, like Kendall, appeared to sport a fresh face, and stepped out in white sneakers.