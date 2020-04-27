Taylor Swift Shares Rare, Fresh-Faced Selfie On Instagram & She Looks Gorgeous — See Pic

Taylor Swift made a cheeky reference to the shirt she wore in her ’22’ music video when she posted a new natural-looking Instagram selfie while in quarantine on Apr. 27.

Taylor Swift, 30, was looking amazing in her latest fresh-faced selfie! The singer shared a rare solo snapshot on Instagram as she was spending time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic on Apr. 27 and in the caption for the pretty post, she referenced the words that were on the shirt she wore in the 2013 music video for her song “22”. “Not a lot going on at the moment,” it read. In the uneventful but memorable photo, Taylor can be seen staring into the camera with a nonchalant look as she shows off her blonde wavy locks and a black top. She appears to be wearing no or hardly any makeup and it surely brought joy to the fans who have been missing seeing her during this time of self-isolation.

Before her latest selfie, Taylor hasn’t been posting many visuals on social media except a cute clip of her cat Olivia. She did post a statement clapping back at Scooter Braun releasing an album of her performances from a 2008 radio show and admitted she never approved the release. “It looks to me like Scooter Braun and his financial backers, 23 Capital, Alex Soros and the Soros family and The Carlyle Group have seen the latest balance sheets and realized that paying $330 MILLION for my music wasn’t exactly a wise choice and they need money,” she wrote in the statement.

Apart from the drama concerning Scooter and his staff, Taylor has been keeping in contact with her fans about the coronavirus and advised them to stay safe and stay home in a post she shared a couple of weeks ago. She also helped to raise funds for healthcare workers by performing her heartbreaking song “Soon You’ll Get Better” as part of the One World: Together At Home digital concert event. The very personal song was written about her mom Andrea Swift‘s cancer battle and although she previously had said she wasn’t sure whether she would ever perform it live or not, she seemed to make her decision to go forth with it since it was a fitting tune for the current state of the world.

It’s great to see Taylor staying safe and connected during this pandemic. We hope to see more of her posts in the future.