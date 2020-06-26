Caitlyn Jenner Jokes Kendall Jenner Needs To ‘Put Something More On’ After She Posts Sexy Pics

Too much for dad! Kendall Jenner posted a series of sexy photos showing off her new Kendall x Kylie makeup collab, and Caitlyn Jenner hit the comments and told her daughter to ‘put something more on!’

Kendall Jenner, 24, turned up the heat on her Instagram page by posting 5 very sexy photos of herself in cheetah print lingerie while in a dimly lit room. She captioned the photos, “Wearing KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else.” Kendall’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 70, decided to respond to the photos with the ultimate dad comment.

“Put something more on loving this collab @kendalljenner love you baby! Killing it! @kyliecosmetics,” Caitlyn wrote to Kendall. Caitlyn is such a supportive father to both Kendall and Kylie Jenner, 22. Caitlyn posted an Instagram video trying out her daughters’ makeup collaboration. She raved over the lip liner and lip gloss duo Kendall and Kylie created. “Wow! So proud of you two! Love this collaboration!” she wrote.

Kendall’s sisters and pals couldn’t help but weigh in about the supermodel’s gorgeous photos. Kylie commented, “U cute cute.” Khloe Kardashian, 35, followed up with, “Hi kitty kitty.” Cara Delevingne, 27, responded with a single heart eyes emoji, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, was nearly speechless. “Ok… so… WOW,” Hailey commented. Kendall’s definitely feeling the love!

Kendall and Kylie have been so pumped to promote their makeup collaboration, which is available now. Kylie made the exciting announcement on June 20. “Wow wow wow can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics .. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner,” Kylie captioned her Instagram video. This is Kendall and Kylie’s first-ever makeup collab.

As they’ve promoted their line, the sisters have been going for a major twin vibe. Kendall and Kylie totally looked like twins while rocking skintight black outfits for a boomerang posted on Instagram. From their outfits to their makeup looks, Kendall and Kylie were totally twinning.