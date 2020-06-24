Kendall Jenner Wears Her New Makeup Collab With Kylie Jenner & ‘Not Much Else’ In Sexy New Pics

Kendall Jenner took to Twitter to share some new gorgeous pics of herself wearing makeup from her upcoming Kylie Cosmetics collaboration and sexy attire that revealed a lot of skin as she posed in a dimly lit room.

Kendall Jenner, 24, left little to the imagination in her latest social media pics! The pretty model promoted her new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration by wearing some of the makeup products in the eye-catching pics and showed off a lot of skin while she was at it in a tan and black animal print lingerie set. The set included a bra, matching underwear, and long gloves with feathery black top lining that wrapped around her upper arms and she gave the camera a fierce look while posing in a dimly lit room.

wearing our KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else pic.twitter.com/QioJMrpFei — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 24, 2020

Kendall got cheeky about her small pieces of clothing in the pics in the post’s caption. “wearing our KENDALL X KYLIE makeup collab and not much else,” she boldly wrote. Fans were quick to respond with comments that proved the photo shoot was going over well. “these pictures are so cute,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “girl you are so gorg.”

Kendall’s latest Kylie Cosmetics promotional snapshots come after she posted others just one day ago. The brunette beauty is set to release her collection from her younger sister Kylie Jenner‘s company on June 26 and has been making sure to let her fans know all about it for a while now. The siblings took to social media to gush over the collection on June 23 and shared a boomerang video that showed them looking like twins while wearing similar black outfits.

Kendall also shared a video clip of herself in the same black bodysuit that she wore in the video with Kylie. She looked amazing as she stood in front of a mirror while filming herself on her phone and flaunting her flattering figure and flowing hair, which she touched with her hand. “been a minute,” she captioned the video.

Although Kendall’s makeup collection with Kylie hasn’t officially come out yet, she sent her friend Chrissy Teigien the set early and Chrissy made sure to post about it on her own social media page. “MAMA GONNA DO HER FACE TODAY!” she captioned a pic of the collection.