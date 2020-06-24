Kendall & Kylie Jenner Look Like Twins While Promoting New Cosmetics Collection In Sexy Black Outfits

In just two days, the Kendall x Kylie collection will launch for Kylie Cosmetics, and the look-alike sisters teased the big news with a gorgeous new Instagram video.

Kendall Jenner is FINALLY teaming up with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, for her very own collection for Kylie Cosmetics. The Kendall x Kylie collection drops on June 26, and leading up to the launch, the sisters have heavily been promoting it on social media. On June 23, they got together to post a new video that got fans even MORE excited about what’s to come.

In the quick, boomerang vids, Kendall and Kylie look SO much alike with honey-brown hair and light eyes. They’re also both wearing skintight black outfits, as Kendall pans the camera over each of them. Of course, they’re also wearing makeup from the buzzed-about collection, which features eye shadow, lip gloss, lip liner and more.

After teasing their cosmetics collaboration for a few days, Kendall and Kylie finally confirmed that Kendall x Kylie was coming on June 20. “Can’t believe I’m finally announcing my next collection for Kylie Cosmetics,” Kylie wrote on Instagram. “And it’s with my SOULMATE Kendall Jenner. We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!”

Kendall is actually the last sister for Kylie to collaborate with on a collection — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all already have lines of their own with the makeup mogul. Kylie has also collaborated with her mom, Kris Jenner, and daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie started her cosmetics company as Kylie Lip Kits, with the first set being launched in November 2015. Eventually, she expanded the collection to include more makeup items, and it was renamed to Kylie Cosmetics in 2016. In 2019, Kylie sold 51% of her company to Coty for $600 million.