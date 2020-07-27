Kendall Jenner Rocks Sleek Dinner Dress & 5 More Of Her Most Fabulous Evening Out Looks 

We’re taking notes when it comes to Kendall Jenner’s summer style! The supermodel stunned in a knitted green dress with back cutouts for a day of sipping cocktails by the ocean on July 26. See her look and more of Kendall’s evening dresses.

Kendall Jenner‘s green knit dress during a cocktail outing is a summer staple everyone needs in their closet! The supermodel, 24, shared a photo of herself sipping what appeared to be rose by the ocean on Sunday, as she showed off her look — a lime green, knit “Hockney” maxi dress by House of Sunny.

The ensemble, which is currently sold out on the brand’s website, features lily pad designs throughout and was inspired by painter and artist David Hockney. The back of the dress, made of viscose-nylon material, also features numerous cut-outs, making it an easy, breezy go-to closet piece.

Take a look at some of our favorite evening looks by the model. From sexy minis, to lace numbers — Kendall has mastered her dress game!

Kendall’s Green, Velvet Slip Dress

One of our favorite looks by the model was this sultry velvet dress she wore to BFF Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber‘s (second) wedding ceremony in South Carolina on September 30, 2019. Kendall shared this mirror selfie with her close friend, Fai Khadra, standing behind her. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took the singer as her date.

Kendall’s Orange Maxi

If you slide to the second photo in Kendall’s post, as seen above, you’ll get a better look at her solid orange maxi dress, which features tank top straps.

Kendall’s Beige Mini

Kendall also loves a sexy, little mini dress, which she wore while out in Miami in December of 2016. The beige ensemble included a plunging neck and an intricate, white feathered bottom. She paired her look with clear, designer stilettos.

Kendall’s Black, Lace Gown

Kendall turned heads in this black, lace gown with a white corset bodysuit underneath while on the red carpet at Harper’s BAZAAR’s annual Most Fashionable Women event in 2017. The model’s transparent look featured a thigh-high slit and double spaghetti straps.

Kendall’s Cut-Out Met Gala Dress

Kendall’s 2016 Met Gala look easily made our best dressed list that year. The model stunned in a cut-out blue and beige gown for the annual event’s theme — “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”