Kendall Jenner Parties With Friends In Skintight Orange Mini While Vacationing In Mykonos

Kendall Jenner didn’t just pack bikinis in her suitcase, because she stepped out in a glitter ruched dress to party and smash plates during a wild night out in Mykonos on July 10.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is living out her Hot Girl Summer. The model dolled up in a little orange dress for a night out with friends in Mykonos on July 10, but it wasn’t any ordinary mini dress. The piece sparkled and was made of that ruched fabric that is trending this season! The runway regular paired the look with white sneakers, which were appropriate for the activity she’d later partake in — stomping on plates. Yes, seriously! Kendall participated in the Greek tradition at a Bouzoukia nightlife spot, where Kendall chucked plates on the ground with a large crowd.

We’ve grown accustomed to seeing Kendall in bikinis, however, ever since she touched down on the Greek island after the Fourth of July. She jetted away on a motor paddleboard in a neon green bikini before dancing the night away on Wednesday, and rocked a yellow two-piece set to chill on the beach and jump off a tugboat with friends on July 9. She even took on the bottle cap challenge per Hailey Baldwin’s request, still wearing a bikini, while yielding a jet ski. Yeah, Kendall is winning at summer 2019.

As you can see, Kendall can rock her own bikinis and kick off her own bottle caps without a boyfriend by her side. Even though she partied with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, 23, on Independence Day, they’re strictly platonic. “Kendall is very happy being single and Kyle Kuzma is nothing more than just a friend,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She really thinks that he is a nice guy, but they don’t have any romantic sparks going on, and you won’t be seeing them in a relationship.”

Models Shanina Shaik, Cindy Bruna and Riley Montana also splashed in the water with Kendall for a crew beach day in Mykonos on July 7, which Kendall wore a crystal bikini for. And now we’ll patiently await the next vacation look!