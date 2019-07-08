Watch
Kendall Jenner Escalates Bottle Cap Challenge With ‘Wild’ New Jet Ski & Bikini Video

Kendall Jenner impressed many of her followers when she responded to Hailey Baldwin’s request that she do the popular bottle cap challenge on July 8 by performing the act while riding a jet ski.

Kendall Jenner, 23, proved she could do the viral bottle cap challenge on water when she filmed herself totally crushing it while riding a jet ski! The model was tagged in the challenge by Hailey Baldwin, 22, who shared her own impressive video knocking a cap off a bottle while riding an ATV, so she definitely tried to up things even further. In the clip, which Kendall posted to Instagram on July 8, Kendall can be seen approaching a bottle while wearing a yellow bikini as she rides the jet ski in the water. She stretches one of her long legs out just in time to knock the cap off with perfect aim, leaving her followers in complete awe. Check out Kendall’s video HERE!

Once Kendall shared the eye-catching post, her family, friends, and fans didn’t take long to comment. “This is so good!!!!!” Kendall’s sister Kim Kardashian wrote. “Omg,” her other sister Kylie Jenner commented. Oldest sis Kourtney Kardashian also gave an enthusiastic response. “😭😭😭 I’m crying,” it read, and Khloe Kardashian said, “That’s my girrrrlllllllll.” Hailey also responded to Kendall’s video with positivity. “YYYYEESSSSSSSSSSS🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼,” she wrote. That wasn’t all either. Kendall’s mom Kris Jenner called the video “wild” and Kourtney’s ex and family friend, Scott Disick, insinuated he thinks Kendall won the challenge by writing, “And that’s a wrap. Game over.”

Kendall filmed her bottle cap challenge during her fun vacation in Mykonos. She was seen the same day strolling on the sand at a beach on the Greek island and showing off her amazing figure in the same yellow bikini she wore in her latest Instagram post. She was also seen sitting back in the water with a male friend during the getaway and looked like she was truly enjoying the start of summer.