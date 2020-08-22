Kylie Jenner & 25 More Stars Looking Sexy In Cut-Out Dresses

Cut-out dresses are the perfect way to get glammed up and show a little bit of skin, and stars like Kylie Jenner and more have perfected the look over the years!

If you’re looking to get dressed to the nines, but also show some skin, cut-out ensembles are KEY! With summer in full swing, cut-out outfits are a great way to beat the heat, and so many stars have given us inspiration about how to wear the trend over the years. From the KarJenners to Kate Beckinsale and more, we’ve rounded up some stars whose cutout looks we LOVE!

Most recently, Kylie Jenner showed off a glamorous summer look on her Instagram page. Amidst celebrations for her 23rd birthday, she shared a photo of herself wearing a multi-colored dress with side cutouts. The dress featured thick fabric that wrapped around Kylie’s neck, covered her chest, and then met with the bottom portion of the dress further down her body. Her abs popped out of the side slots, and she looked absolutely amazing while posing for pics in the outfit.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s big sis, Kendall Jenner, showed us how to wear a cut-out look for even the most high-profile occasion when she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Not only did her revealing black gown have super high slits up both legs, but there was also fabric missing from the bodice to allow for a plunging cutout in the center of the ensemble. There aren’t many people who could pull off a look like this, but Kendall did it to perfection!

Of course, if Kendall and Kylie have gotten fashion tips from anywhere, it’s big sister Kim Kardashian! Kim’s cut-out look was one of the most revealing of all, with just the tiniest piece of fabric covering her chest in the black gown (seen above). The dress hugged every inch of Kim’s figure and also had a thigh-high slit, so there was a lot of skin showing. Naturally, Kim rocked it with confidence and looked incredible.

For Zendaya, the cut-out look was a bit more subtle when she attended the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming. She wore a hot pink gown with a long train, which had a cutout in the center. Fabric was wrapped around Zendaya’s neck and then down her bodice in a V shape before meeting at the middle of the dress. Zendaya completed her stand-out look with hot pink shoes, as well, and she looked like an absolute princess.

Another stunning cut-out look for Kylie was at the premiere of Travis Scott’s Netflix Documentary in Aug. 2019. Her white dress had slits that opened up down the side and back. While the dress was solid fabric in the front, it definitely oozed sexiness from the back, and Kylie made sure to pose for photos to show off both angles. There are plenty of more amazing cut-out dresses to check out in the gallery above, as well!