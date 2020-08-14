Kylie Jenner Gives Off Tropical Vibes In Gorgeous $116 Cut-Out Farai Dress After Caribbean B-Day Trip

Kylie Jenner found the cutest resort-wear dress for her 23rd birthday celebrations in the Turks and Caicos. She donned a plunging Farai London frock in new photos from her tropical getaway.

Kylie Jenner always has an absolutely lavish celebration when it comes to marking her birthday every year. As she turned 23 on Aug. 10, she ended up flying her family and friends to a getaway in the Caribbean via her private jet. Now we’re getting a peek at some of her fashion from the trip and she flaunted her famous figure in such an amazing dress! The cosmetics mogul shared three photos to her Instagram on Aug. 13 wearing a Farai London multicolor Gaia number, which was totally on point for her Turks and Caicos tropical trip.

The dress featured a plunging front that tied around the back of her neck in a self-tie halter strap and a Self-tie fastener on the back. The fabric joined the short mini-skirt right around her belly-button in a round hoop ring. That made for plenty of bare skin on her sides and part of her toned tummy. The colors absolutely popped, with bold swaths of blue, green, yellow red and white across the fabric.

Kylie shared three photos in the dress, looking super sultry and obviously knowing how damn good she looked. In the final photo, she put her hand up to run her fingers through her hair, while closing her eyes and smiling slightly. The dress is so outstanding that Kylie went easy on the accessories, only wearing a gold band bracelet and a chunky gold ring on her index finger.

One of the best things about Kylie’s incredible look is how affordable it is. The Farai Gaia dress is only $116, so it is within the price range of her millions of fans. The exclusive women’s resortwear brand based in London is a Black-owned business, and so stoked that Kylie chose one of their outfits to share with her 190 million Instagram followers. They reposed the photos to the brand’s Instagram page with the caption, “Kylie F**king Jenner.” Hopefully they get booming business thanks to Kylie wearing one of their looks.

The Gaia dress was a far cry expense wise from Kylie’s actual birthday celebration frock. For the big party she wore a bejeweled red mini-dress by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing. The mini-dress featured heavy colorful jewel crystals and was slightly modified to be a halter style for Kylie’s warm weather getaway. But this frock will set someone back the price of a car, as it goes for $24,595. Yes, nearly $25K for a dress. But it made the Kylie Cosmetics mogul feel amazing, as she captioned her birthday night photos, “thank you my love @olivier_rousteing for the most perfect bday dress.” Since the Kar-Jenners are close to the designer, she probably got it as a gift.